Kathleen Dawson Unleashes 58.65 100 Back As GBR’s #2 All-Time

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING INVITATION MEET
- Friday, March 12th – Sunday, March 14th
- Manchester Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
The 2021 British Swimming Invitation Meet entered day 2 prelims this morning with a new Scottish national record by Kathleen Dawson in the women’s 100m back. She fired off a time of 59.36 to land lane 4 for tonight’s final, becoming Great Britain’s 3rd fastest woman all-time in the process.
It turns out that was simply an appetizer to what Dawson had in store tonight’s main course, with the 24-year-old University of Stirling athlete unleashing the first sub-59 second time of her career. Stopping the clock in a huge 58.65, Dawson has become just the 2nd British woman ever to get under the threshold, joining national record holder Gemma Spofforth. Spofforth owns the longstanding British record at 58.12 from 2009.
Splitting 28.96/30.40 this morning gave Dawson the temporary 59.36 PB and Scottish mark. Tonight, she opened in a much quicker 28.24 and brought it home in 30.41 to make swimming history for Scotland.
She checks-in as the world’s 2nd fastest woman in the world this season. Dawson also enters the all-time performers across all nations list in slot #15.
2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Back
McKeown
57.93
|2
|Kira
Toussaint
|NED
|58.91
|12/06
|3
|Regan
Smith
|USA
|59.39
|03/06
|4
|Minna
Atherton
|AUS
|59.46
|12/13
|5
|Fu
Yuanhui
|CHN
|59.48
|09/26
Dawson is proving once again that she is back to form after a bout of injuries plaguing her over the past couple of years. Before the coronavirus pandemic, in March of 2020 Dawson neared this same backstroke record while competing at the Edinburgh International Meet. She produced a time of 59.74 as her 2nd fastest time ever as an indication that her body is back on track.
Superb. GBR officially contenders for the mixed medley. Great swims from Wild & Harris too – Davies has her hands full at trials.
58.5- Dawson
56.5- Peaty
50.5- Guy
51.5- Anderson
I’m speaking that into existence so I can plant the seed and watch the harvest!
(Mind you that race is going to be a dog fight- China, Russia, GB, USA, Australia and then throw in the Dutch, Japan, Canada, maybe Italy. Whew.)
The real positive for GB is the depth now. You can rest Dawson (Wild/Greenbank), Peaty (Wilby) and Anderson (Hopkin) and still feel pretty assured of making the final.
Holy s***! Taken her PB down by about a second in a day…not too shabby
What the heck. Is 59 just not fast anymore?
Nope it isn’t. Exciting times!