Kathleen Dawson Unleashes 58.65 100 Back As GBR’s #2 All-Time

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING INVITATION MEET

The 2021 British Swimming Invitation Meet entered day 2 prelims this morning with a new Scottish national record by Kathleen Dawson in the women’s 100m back. She fired off a time of 59.36 to land lane 4 for tonight’s final, becoming Great Britain’s 3rd fastest woman all-time in the process.

It turns out that was simply an appetizer to what Dawson had in store tonight’s main course, with the 24-year-old University of Stirling athlete unleashing the first sub-59 second time of her career. Stopping the clock in a huge 58.65, Dawson has become just the 2nd British woman ever to get under the threshold, joining national record holder Gemma Spofforth. Spofforth owns the longstanding British record at 58.12 from 2009.

Splitting 28.96/30.40 this morning gave Dawson the temporary 59.36 PB and Scottish mark. Tonight, she opened in a much quicker 28.24 and brought it home in 30.41 to make swimming history for Scotland.

She checks-in as the world’s 2nd fastest woman in the world this season. Dawson also enters the all-time performers across all nations list in slot #15.

Dawson is proving once again that she is back to form after a bout of injuries plaguing her over the past couple of years. Before the coronavirus pandemic, in March of 2020 Dawson neared this same backstroke record while competing at the Edinburgh International Meet. She produced a time of 59.74 as her 2nd fastest time ever as an indication that her body is back on track.