Guy Puts Up 51.71 Season-Best 100 Fly At British Invite

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING INVITATION MEET

Friday, March 12th – Sunday, March 14th

Manchester Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Live Stream

The 200m backstroke performance from Luke Greenbank, which produced a new British national record, may have been the highlight of the evening, but several other notable swims came out of night 1 of the British Swimming Invitation Meet.

For instance, 23-year-old Kathleen Dawson was true to form, firing off a Scottish national record en route to topping the women’s 50m back field. Touching in a rapid effort of 27.63, Dawson shaved nearly .30 off of her own previous Scottish standard and lifetime best of 27.92 logged at the 2018 European Championships.

Dawson’s new career-quickest tonight was enough to hold off the gold medalist of the aforementioned Championships in Glasgow, Georgia Davies, with the Energy Standard ISL member finishing in 28.06 for silver here in Manchester.

Ripley’s Molly Renshaw impressed once again in the women’s 200m breaststroke, posting the 2nd fastest time of her career. Blasting a time of 2:22.78, 25-year-old Renshaw was less than a second off the British record-tying feat she came up with at the Manchester International Swim Meet just weeks ago. The time then at this same pool came in at 2:22.08, matching Jocelyn Ulyett’s same mark from 2017.

Ulyett was indeed in the race, registering 2:26.19 for silver while home club swimmer Katie Matts got to the wall in 2:26.70 as the bronze medalist this evening.

A trio of women was able to get under the 2:10 threshold in the 200m butterfly, led by Plymouth Leander’s Laura Stephens. Opening in 1:02.16 and closing in 1:06.42, Stephens scored a mark less than a second off her personal best of 2:07.62, a time she produced in March of 2020.

Runner-up this evening came in the form of former World Junior Champion Emily Large, with the Bath racer clocking 2:09.54. Scottish short course 200m fly record holder Keanna MacInnes was right there in the mix as well in 2:09.88 to round out the top 3.

Among a strong field of men’s 100m fly competitors, it was World Championships medalist James Guy who made the most noise by registering the only sub-52 second time of the field. Stopping the clock in a time of 51.71, Guy made mincemeat of the 52.46 he put up just weeks ago at the Manchester International Swimming Meet.

Taking it out in 24.19 and bringing it back in 27.52, 26-year-old Guy now checks-in as the world’s 13th fastest performer this season.

Additional results in the final included Guy’s young teammate Jacob Peters snagging silver in 52.73, while NY Breaker Joe Litchfield got it done for bronze in 52.86. Rising Northampton standout Ed Mildred was next in line in 53.55 while Scottish ace Duncan Scott placed 5th in 53.58.

Olympic champion and reigning world record holder Adam Peaty put up a cool 58.52 to easily top the men’s 100m breaststroke field, although James Wilby was also under a minute in 59.31.

Anna Hopkin was the quickest women’s 50m freestyler in 25.46, while Ben Proud topped the men’s field in 22.15.