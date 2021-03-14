Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dawson Delights Again With 200 Back Scottish Record

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING INVITATION MEET

Following up on her Scottish national record in the women’s 100m backstroke from earlier in this British Swimming Invitation Meet, Kathleen Dawson just fired off the fastest 200m backstroke time of her career.

Touching the wall in a time of 2:09.44, 23-year-old Dawson shaved .18 off of her own previous national standard of 2:09.62 from way back in 2016. In doing so, tonight the University of Stirling star just frog-hopped several swimmers to become Great Britain’s 5th fastest performer ever.

Splits for Dawson’s 2:09.44 stunner tonight included 1:02.65/1:06.79 to top the field in the only mark under 2:10. Although, runner-up Cassie Wild was impressive as well, posting a silver medal-worthy effort of 2:10.93.  That blasted away over 1 1/2 seconds from Wild’s previous PB of 2:13.62 from 2017.

Dawson now ranks as the 12th fastest swimmer in the world this season, with the British Swimming Championships on the horizon for next month.

2020-2021 LCM Women 200 Back

KayleeAUS
McKeown
11/15
2:04.46
2Kathleen
Baker		USA2:07.5403/05
3Minna
Atherton		AUS2:07.8612/15
4Peng
Xuwei		CHN2:08.0101/03
5Regan
Smith		USA2:08.8003/05
6Katalin
Burian		HUN2:08.9212/11
7Phoebe
Bacon		USA2:09.1611/14
8Wang
Jiayin		CHN2:09.2209/30
9Isabelle
Stadden		USA2:09.3101/17
10Natsumi
Sakai		JPN2:09.3212/06
11Africa
Zamorano		ESP2:09.3512/06
12Lisa
Bratton		USA2:09.5803/05
13Rio
Shirai		JPN2:09.7712/06
13Rika
Yuhara		JPN2:09.7710/02
15Eszter
Szabo-Feltothy		HUN2:09.7812/10
View Top 26»

You can read more about Dawson’s earlier 200m backstroke record from this meet in Manchester here.

PeatyPiper
23 minutes ago

7 sub 1:50 swims for the men’s 200 free tonight, including Dean and Scott 1:46s and Guy a 1:47!! 4×200 looking really promising.

