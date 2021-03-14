Dawson Delights Again With 200 Back Scottish Record

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING INVITATION MEET

Following up on her Scottish national record in the women’s 100m backstroke from earlier in this British Swimming Invitation Meet, Kathleen Dawson just fired off the fastest 200m backstroke time of her career.

Touching the wall in a time of 2:09.44, 23-year-old Dawson shaved .18 off of her own previous national standard of 2:09.62 from way back in 2016. In doing so, tonight the University of Stirling star just frog-hopped several swimmers to become Great Britain’s 5th fastest performer ever.

Splits for Dawson’s 2:09.44 stunner tonight included 1:02.65/1:06.79 to top the field in the only mark under 2:10. Although, runner-up Cassie Wild was impressive as well, posting a silver medal-worthy effort of 2:10.93. That blasted away over 1 1/2 seconds from Wild’s previous PB of 2:13.62 from 2017.

Dawson now ranks as the 12th fastest swimmer in the world this season, with the British Swimming Championships on the horizon for next month.

You can read more about Dawson’s earlier 200m backstroke record from this meet in Manchester here.