Ian Finnerty Explains Reasons Behind Pre-Olympic Retirement

We sat down with NCAA Champion and American record holder Ian Finnerty, who just announced his retirement from swimming. Finnerty explains that staying in swimming an extra year for the 2020-21 season was a challenge in itself, as he had been ready to move on to other pastures after the 2020 Olympic Trials (and Games if applicable). After leaving Indiana University and training with Energy Standard, he wasn’t able to return to Turkey after the ISL season in Budapest, so went to train with Coley Stickels at Alabama. After Sitckels announced his leave as head coach at Bama, Finnerty decided to call it quits.
Finnerty was the first (and currently only) man to break 50 seconds in the 100y breaststroke, a feat which he first accomplished at the 2018 NCAA Championships, then repeated at the 2019 NCAA Championships, winning the event both times. He was also a 2x NCAA Champion as a part of Indiana’s 400 medley relay that one in both 2018 and 2019.

Owlmundo
50 minutes ago

Huge L for the US, best wishes to him

Youknow
49 minutes ago

As a swimmer, you know when its time. Its not a sport you can be half in half out. Good on you Ian!

Ab88
29 minutes ago

I though isl paid swimmers for the whole Olympic year…

Good luck!

