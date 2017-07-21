2017 INDIANA SWIMMING LSC SENIOR CHAMPS
July 20th-23rd, 2017
Boilermaker Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, Indiana
A second night saw a second meet record for one of the newest members of the Indiana post-grad group, Ashley Neidigh. After breaking the Meet Record in the 800 free by 3 seconds on Thursday, she swam a 4:47.49 in the 400 IM, which broke the old Meet Record set in 2015 at 4:48.40. That was just a few-tenths short of her best time done at Worlds Trials a few weeks ago.
Her fellow Indiana post-grad Amanda Kendall won the 100 free in 55.40 after a 55.14 in prelims. That prelims swim is the best time of her career outside of the 2011 Pan American Games (54.75, 54.82) where she won gold.
Other Day 2 Winners:
- Purdue’s Hudson Bursch won the men’s 400 IM in 4:30.72 – his new best time. He hadn’t gone a LCM best time in this event since 2015.
- Tabahn Afrik won the men’s 100 free in 50.23, ahead of Carmel 17-year old Drew Kibler (50.65).
- Bailey Kovac won the women’s 200 back in 2:14.03.
- Wilson Beckman won the men’s 200 back in 2:03.68
- Indiana undergrad Mackenzie Atencio won the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:13.60, just out-touching 16-year old Kelly Pash (1:13.71).
- Purdue rising junior Christian Bals won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 1:02.78, beating out Indiana’s Ian Finnerty (1:03.10). That’s Bals’ best time by a second-and-a-half.
- Indiana won the women’s 800 free relay in 8:17.63, including a 2:01.90 leadoff from Kennedy Goss.
- Results of the men’s 800 free relay were not available as of posting.
2 Comments on "Amanda Kendall Swims Her Fastest 100 Free Since 2011"
Wasn’t Amanda just at Canyons?
Yes. But her coach (Coley Stickels) just made the move to Indiana and she went with him.