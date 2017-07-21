Amanda Kendall Swims Her Fastest 100 Free Since 2011

2017 INDIANA SWIMMING LSC SENIOR CHAMPS

July 20th-23rd, 2017

Boilermaker Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, Indiana

Meet Central

Live results

A second night saw a second meet record for one of the newest members of the Indiana post-grad group, Ashley Neidigh. After breaking the Meet Record in the 800 free by 3 seconds on Thursday, she swam a 4:47.49 in the 400 IM, which broke the old Meet Record set in 2015 at 4:48.40. That was just a few-tenths short of her best time done at Worlds Trials a few weeks ago.

Her fellow Indiana post-grad Amanda Kendall won the 100 free in 55.40 after a 55.14 in prelims. That prelims swim is the best time of her career outside of the 2011 Pan American Games (54.75, 54.82) where she won gold.

Other Day 2 Winners: