Russians Win Team Free Final, Qualify 1st In Mixed Duet Free

2017 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING

July 14th-22nd, 2017

Varosliget Park, Budapest, Hungary

Russia continued their utter dominance in synchronized swimming on the 8th day of competition, winning another gold in the team free final and qualifying 1st for the final of the mixed duet free.

The Russians won the team free final with a score of 97.3000, topping China (95.2333), Ukraine (93.9333) and Japan (93.1000).

Russia now owns six of the seven gold medals handed out thus far, with two events to go tomorro.w

Team Free Final

Russia, 97.3000 China, 95.2333 Ukraine, 93.9333 Japan, 93.1000 Italy, 91.7000 Spain, 90.7000

Later on in the mixed duet free preliminaries Mikhaela Kalancha and Aleksander Maltsev, who combined for silver earlier in the mixed duet technical, led the way with a score of 92.000.

Gold medalist from that event Giorgio Minisini was joined by a new partner in Mariangela Perrupato, as the Italians qualified 2nd overall in 90.8333. Kanako Spendlove and Bill May, who won bronze in the mixed duet technical, found themselves in third once again with a score of 88.0333. Japan and Spain follow in 4th and 5th.

Mixed Duet Free Finalists