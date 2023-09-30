Alma College Fires Head Coach Alex Lee Less Than 3 Months After His Hiring

Alma College fired head coach Alex Lee last week, less than three months after hiring him on July 5. The Division III program located in Alma, Michigan, one hour north of Lansing, did not offer any reason for his dismissal in its brief public statement issued Sept. 20.

Lee served as an assistant coach at Alma College during the 2019-20 season before spending a year as a volunteer assistant at Carthage College and a year as an assistant at Vassar College. He returned to Alma College this summer for his first head coaching opportunity.

Alma College competes in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA), oldest athletic conference in the country (founded 1888). The Scot men finished 5th out of six teams at the 2023 MIAA Championships and the men placed 6th out of six teams.

Alma College said it “aims to name an interim head coach in the near future.” The program said it’s putting off its national search for Lee’s replacement until “a later date,” but it added the job on the NCAA market with a salary range of $43,000 to $53,000. Alma College is now looking for its fourth head coach since 2020.

The Scots are slated to begin their season on Oct. 13 at the Oberlin Early Bird Invite in Ohio.