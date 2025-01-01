Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh Looks Back on 2024, Olympic DQ, SC Worlds: “I can’t say that I regret anything”

While filming at the University of Virginia recently, SwimSwam sat down with Alex Walsh, who has had quite the rollercoaster year in the pool. Walsh started the season with a historic NCAA season, going some of the fastest times ever en route to individual titles in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast.

Later in the year, she qualified for her 2nd Olympics in the 200 IM. In Paris, Walsh initially touched for 3rd in the final but was ultimately DQed for an illegal turn.

After getting meniscus surgery in the fall, Walsh returned to competition at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, where she won 5 medals, including gold in the 4×200 free relay, silver in the 200 IM, and bronze in the 200 breast.

0
