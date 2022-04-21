Alex Walsh Enters Three Events At U.S. Trials, No 400 IM

2022 PHILLIPS 66 INTERNATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

Coming off of a dynamic NCAA Championship performance last month, University of Virginia star Alex Walsh has entered three events for the upcoming U.S. World Championship Trials in Greensboro, leaving one race she figures to have some potential in off the table.

Walsh has opted not to contest the 400 IM, a race she dominated by more than three seconds at NCAAs en route to becoming the fourth-fastest performer in history.

Walsh hasn’t proven herself to be world-class in the long course 400 IM as of yet, holding a best time (4:42.14 from January 2020, the last time she swam it) that would rank sixth on the psych sheets, but fans were certainly anticipating what she was capable of after dropping her best time down 10 seconds in the short course pool since she last raced the event in LC.

In opting out of the 400 IM, Walsh has entered the 200 IM, 200 free and 100 breast.

The Nashville Aquatic Club product won the 200 IM at the U.S. Olympic Trials last year before claiming the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and comes in as the event’s top seed with her best time of 2:08.65. The only other swimmer seeded sub-2:10 is her UVA teammate Kate Douglass, who placed second in Omaha and third in Tokyo last summer.

Walsh also set a new U.S Open and American Record in the SCY 200 IM in March in a time of 1:50.08.

The 20-year-old is also the 13th seed in the 100 breast, having set a lifetime best of 1:09.17 in May 2021 at the PSS meet in Indianapolis. In the 200 free, she’s entered with her SCY best of 1:42.28, which has her down in 33rd on the psych sheets.

Walsh’s best long course time in the 200 free stands at 2:00.61, set in June 2019, and she hasn’t raced it at all in the big pool since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given her improvement in yards, which included a 1:41.9 split on the 800 free relay at NCAAs, Walsh could potentially vie for a spot on the American 800 free relay at Worlds.

Walsh’s schedule in Greensboro currently plays out as follows (the 400 IM will take place on Day 3):

Tuesday, April 26 – Day 1

Off

Wednesday, April 27 – Day 2

200 free

Thursday, April 28 – Day 3

Off

Friday, April 29 – Day 4

100 breast

Saturday, April 30 – Day 5

200 IM

At the 2021 Olympic Trials, the only event Walsh contested outside of the 200 IM was the 100 backstroke, where she finished 13th in the heats before scratching the semis.