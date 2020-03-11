Akron Diving Coach Resigns After Allegations of Secretly Filming Students

University of Akron head diving coach Chris Medvedeff has resigned after being accused of secretly filming students in a school rec center.

Multiple media outlets, including Cleveland.com and USA Today, are reporting that Medvedeff was suspended on March 3 and put under investigation by the University of Akron. Medvedeff is accused of secretly filming seven female students in the school’s recreation center. USA Today says Medvedeff resigned the day after he was suspended.

Per USA Today, all seven students were women between the ages of 18 and 22. A police report says Medvedeff videotaped and photographed the women without their knowledge between October 2019 and February 2020.

Cleveland.com reports that the 54-year-old Medvedeff has not been formally charged with a crime. Neither outlet has reported a specific location where the alleged filming happened, and it’s not clear if the students were part of the diving team or not.

Medvedeff no longer appears on the team’s roster page with the program’s coaching staff. We’ve reached out to the University of Akron for comment on the accusations, as well as official word on his status with the program.

Akron’s divers are set to compete at NCAA Zones in Kentucky starting tomorrow.