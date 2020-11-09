Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Adam Peaty Won’t Race in London Roar’s Final 2020 Regular Season Meet

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 10

World Record holder and Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty has confirmed that he will not race in his team’s final regular season match. While he appears on the match’s marketing for the BBC television broadcast as the UK’s biggest swimming star, Peaty won’t actually race in the meet.

“Another day racing, I won’t be in the start lists but will be behind the team on the sideline,” Peaty said in his Instagram story, confirming the news.

Sources tell SwimSwam that this is more of an opportunity to rest their star breaststroker than connected to any kind of an injury.

Peaty is the 27th-ranked swimmer in the league so far this season in MVP scoring, though a big ‘skins’ output in Match #8 resulted in his best performance of the season yet. By virtue of winning that skins event, he finished 3rd in that event’s MVP scoring.

While start lists have not yet been revealed for Match #10 yet, several other superstars did not compete in Match #9 on the front end of Monday’s double header – including sprinters Florent Manaudou and Vlad Morozov. While the league has not yet confirmed how teams will be assigned to the different semi-finals, rumors are circulating that there will be a geography component to it in addition to a standings component. That could be disincentivizing teams from going full bore for these final rounds of the regular season, as placement in the league table might not make as big of a difference for where they wind up.

The semi-finals begin on Saturday of this week and run through Monday.

Rafael
1 hour ago

London resting many guys.. Guido won´t swim the medley relay

GD20
41 minutes ago

what’s the point of a 10-match regular season when the last ones don’t mean anything anyway? It’s more fun for the fans when everything comes down to the wire…

eagleswim
35 minutes ago

load management strikes the ISL

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  eagleswim
34 minutes ago

I was wondering if someone would make that connection lol.

This schedule is pretty hellacious for some teams, 2 days rest between meets.

eagleswim
Reply to  Braden Keith
28 seconds ago

yeah, can’t blame them with london’s schedule

