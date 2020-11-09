Adam Peaty Won’t Race in London Roar’s Final 2020 Regular Season Meet

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 10

World Record holder and Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty has confirmed that he will not race in his team’s final regular season match. While he appears on the match’s marketing for the BBC television broadcast as the UK’s biggest swimming star, Peaty won’t actually race in the meet.

“Another day racing, I won’t be in the start lists but will be behind the team on the sideline,” Peaty said in his Instagram story, confirming the news.

Sources tell SwimSwam that this is more of an opportunity to rest their star breaststroker than connected to any kind of an injury.

Peaty is the 27th-ranked swimmer in the league so far this season in MVP scoring, though a big ‘skins’ output in Match #8 resulted in his best performance of the season yet. By virtue of winning that skins event, he finished 3rd in that event’s MVP scoring.

While start lists have not yet been revealed for Match #10 yet, several other superstars did not compete in Match #9 on the front end of Monday’s double header – including sprinters Florent Manaudou and Vlad Morozov. While the league has not yet confirmed how teams will be assigned to the different semi-finals, rumors are circulating that there will be a geography component to it in addition to a standings component. That could be disincentivizing teams from going full bore for these final rounds of the regular season, as placement in the league table might not make as big of a difference for where they wind up.

The semi-finals begin on Saturday of this week and run through Monday.