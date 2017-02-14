5 Reasons Why Swimming Is The Best Valentine

  1 Loretta Race | February 14th, 2017 | Lifestyle, News

Happy Valentine’s Day, Swimming! 5 reasons why you’re the best!

1 – SWIMMING DOESN’T JUDGE

The pool takes me for who I am – fast, slow, tired, hungry, happy, sad – the water invites me in no matter what.

2 – SWIMMING SUPPORTS ME THROUGH IT ALL

The pool is always there, surrounding me, holding me up, helping me move along.

3 – SWIMMING IS A COMMUNITY

Through the sport I’ve found lifelong friends, known how to respect my competition, earn my teammates’ trust, look up to others.

4 – SWIMMING BRINGS ME TO LIFE

I walk on deck in the morning, tired, weary, stumbling to practice, then all of a sudden I am awake, aware of the world. Swimming makes me ready to take on the day, face my fears.

5 – SWIMMING MAKES ME SEE THE BEST IN MYSELF

Through my love for the water I don’t just survive, I perform. Swimming prepares me to attack everything with a vigor and lust for life.

Editor’s note: this was originally posted for Valentine’s Day of 2016.

Ria

Great swimmer more success

2 hours 16 minutes ago
About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

