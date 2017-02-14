5 Reasons Why Swimming Is The Best Valentine

Happy Valentine’s Day, Swimming! 5 reasons why you’re the best!

1 – SWIMMING DOESN’T JUDGE

The pool takes me for who I am – fast, slow, tired, hungry, happy, sad – the water invites me in no matter what.

2 – SWIMMING SUPPORTS ME THROUGH IT ALL

The pool is always there, surrounding me, holding me up, helping me move along.

3 – SWIMMING IS A COMMUNITY

Through the sport I’ve found lifelong friends, known how to respect my competition, earn my teammates’ trust, look up to others.

4 – SWIMMING BRINGS ME TO LIFE

I walk on deck in the morning, tired, weary, stumbling to practice, then all of a sudden I am awake, aware of the world. Swimming makes me ready to take on the day, face my fears.

5 – SWIMMING MAKES ME SEE THE BEST IN MYSELF

Through my love for the water I don’t just survive, I perform. Swimming prepares me to attack everything with a vigor and lust for life.

Editor’s note: this was originally posted for Valentine’s Day of 2016.