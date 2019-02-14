Pepperdine Sets 2 School Relay Records at Pacific Coast Championships

Courtesy: Pepperdine Athletics

LA MIRADA, Calif. – Trinity Ishikawa, Juju Chan, Haley Bergthold and Amy Griffin of the Pepperdine women’s swim and dive team set a new Pepperdine swim and dive record in the 200-medley relay on Wednesday at the Pacific Coast Swim and Dive Conference Championships.

After one day of competition, the Waves are in fourth-place overall with 152 points. They are 40 points behind the leaders Fresno Pacific, and 21 points behind third place Cal State East Bay.

MEET RECAP

In the 200-medley relay in the afternoon, Ishikawa, Chan, Bergthold and Griffin got out to a hot start in the race, and finished with a time of 1:45.72, setting a new Pepperdine swim and dive record in the event, breaking a time that stood for 20 years. Another record was set by Caroline Boone, Sammie Slater, Olivia Kayyeand Paige Brackett in the 800 free relay. Their time of 7:37.86 broke a 10-year old record in the 800-free relay.

The meet started with 1-meter dive prelims, in which senior Ali North made it through to the finals. She eventually took fourth place with a score of 223.00 points.

Khloe McCarthy had a great swim in the 1,000-yard freestyle, winning her heat and taking third place overall with a time of 10:26.94. Her time was also the third-best 1,000 free time in school history. Pia Anderson took 12th place with a time of 10:40.18 and Lindsey Marian took 21st place with a time of 10:57.00.

QUOTABLE

“Tonight was a great night!” said head coach Joe Spahn. “Our girls stepped up and as an entire team. Our divers did a great job as a whole as well as our 1,000 freestyle swimmers.

“Our relays did a great job and it was a lot of fun breaking two school records. I’m excited to see what we do tomorrow!”

UP NEXT

The Waves continue the PCSC Championships Friday, with the first event, the 500 free, starting at 9:30 am.