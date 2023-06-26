32-Strong Italian Roster Revealed For 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 23 – 30, 2023

Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka Convention Centre

Long Course Meters (50m)

With the 2023 World Championships on the horizon for next month, the nation of Italy has revealed its 32-strong roster for Fukuoka.

Based on performances both at the Italian Championships which took place in April, as well as the Sette Colli Trophy which just concluded from Rome over the weekend, a strong contingent of 19 men and 13 women will try to improve upon Italy’s 3rd place finish in the medal table from Budapest last year.

An initial lineup of 12 swimmers made the grade for Fukuoka from the national championships. Swimmers at that competition had to win their respective events in a time equal to or better than those listed in table ‘A’ of the selection criteria.

Runners-up could qualify directly as well provided he/she equaled or bettered the times listed in table ‘B’.

QUALIFIERS FROM 2023 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN

MEN

As far as the second competition of Sette Colli, swimmers would be considered eligible so long as they met the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard in their respective events. Below are the athletes who were selected based on this criteria.

WOMEN

MEN

At the 2022 edition of the World Championships, Italy placed 3rd in the swimming medal table, bringing home 9 total medals from Budapest. Individual gold medalists included Gregorio Paltrinieri in the 1500m free, Thomas Ceccon in the 100m back, Nicolo Martinenghi in the 100m breast and Benedetta Pilato in the 100m breast.

The Italian men’s medley relay also topped the podium.