32-Strong Italian Roster Revealed For 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 – 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Fukuoka Convention Centre
- Long Course Meters (50m)
With the 2023 World Championships on the horizon for next month, the nation of Italy has revealed its 32-strong roster for Fukuoka.
Based on performances both at the Italian Championships which took place in April, as well as the Sette Colli Trophy which just concluded from Rome over the weekend, a strong contingent of 19 men and 13 women will try to improve upon Italy’s 3rd place finish in the medal table from Budapest last year.
An initial lineup of 12 swimmers made the grade for Fukuoka from the national championships. Swimmers at that competition had to win their respective events in a time equal to or better than those listed in table ‘A’ of the selection criteria.
Runners-up could qualify directly as well provided he/she equaled or bettered the times listed in table ‘B’.
QUALIFIERS FROM 2023 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
WOMEN
- Simona Quadarella 400m free 4:05.83/ 800m free 8:21.14/1500m free 15:53.29
- Lisa Angiolini 100m breast 1:06.18
- Sara Franceschi 400m IM 4:35.98/200m IM 2:10.05
- Benedetta Pilato 50m breast 30.08
- Margherita Panziera 200m back 2:08.12
MEN
- Marco De Tullio 400m free 3:44.69
- Alberto Razzetti 200m fly 1:54.98
- Leonardo Deplano 50m free 21.89
- Thomas Ceccon 100m back 53.36
- Federico Poggio 100m breast 58.76
- Nicolo Martinenghi 100m breast 59.06
- Matteo Restivo 200m back 1:56.96
As far as the second competition of Sette Colli, swimmers would be considered eligible so long as they met the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard in their respective events. Below are the athletes who were selected based on this criteria.
WOMEN
- Ilaria Bianchi
- Anita Bottazzo
- Martina Carraro
- Costanza Cocconcelli
- Emma Virginia Menicucci
- Sofia Morini
- Chiara Tarantino
- Ginevra Taddeucci
MEN
- Federico Burdisso
- Simone Cerasuolo
- Matteo Ciampi
- Piero Codia
- Luca De Tullio
- Stefano Di Cola
- Manuel Frigo
- Filippo Megli
- Alessandro Miressi
- Lorenzo Mora
- Gregorio Paltrinieri
- Lorenzo Zazzeri
At the 2022 edition of the World Championships, Italy placed 3rd in the swimming medal table, bringing home 9 total medals from Budapest. Individual gold medalists included Gregorio Paltrinieri in the 1500m free, Thomas Ceccon in the 100m back, Nicolo Martinenghi in the 100m breast and Benedetta Pilato in the 100m breast.
The Italian men’s medley relay also topped the podium.
Lorenzo Mora didn’t swim at Sette Colli, so he hasn’t been selected because he met the WA A standards at Sette Colli. Also Burdisso didn’t swim the 200 fly at Sette Colli but he’ll swim this race at Worlds, instead of Carini who met the A standard in the 200 fly at Sette Colli, because of discretional choices.