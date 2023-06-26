15-Year-Old Gavin Keogh Hits 2:02.33 200 Back At 2023 CSI Long Course Open

2023 CSI Long Course Open

June 16-18, 2023

Thornton, Colorado

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2023 CSI Long Course Open is in the books. The three-day, prelim-final meet was held earlier this month in Thornton, Colorado, and featured a mix of club and college teams from the surrounding area.

15-year-old Gavin Keogh from the Flatiron Athletic Club had a fantastic weekend of racing, highlighted by his victories in the backstroke events. Keogh opened with a best time by over four seconds in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.33 in finals. Later in the meet, he clocked a 56.86 in the 100 backstroke, marking another personal best by over two seconds.

Keogh’s time in the 200 edges him under the 2023 U.S. Nationals time standard, as well as moves him to 49th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group. He also made his way onto the all-time rankings for the 100 backstroke, where he currently sits in a tie for 82nd.

13-year-old Kate McKinnon from the Aquawolves collected four wins in the girls 14 and under category. McKinnon swept the sprint freestyle events in best times of 26.77 and 59.03 in the 50 and 100, respectively. Her time in the 50 marks a Winter Juniors cut and ranks her 9th among 13-14 girls this season. Rounding out her victories was the 100 fly (1:05.74) and 100 back (1:10.15), with both swims also establishing new personal bests.

Leading the way for the 12 and under swimmers was Leo Yin for the boys and Sophia Banjo for the girls, both from the Flatiron Athletic Club. Banjo won four events in total, including completing a sweep of the butterfly events. Highlighting her schedule was the 200 fly, where she dropped over four seconds to post a time of 2:34.69 and top the field by two seconds.

Yin, 12, won six events across the weekend. He dropped time in all three backstroke events, winning in 31.48, 1:09.39, and 2:34.33. He was also the only swimmer in the age group to crack 30 seconds in the fly, as he touched at 29.37.

The University of Wyoming had a handful of athletes competing, including Quinn Cynor. Cynor led a 1-2 Wyoming finish in the 200 freestyle with a winning time of 1:52.99, putting him within two seconds of his personal best in the event. His teammate Caleb Ozenne took 2nd in 1:56.20, which is also a few seconds outside of his own best time.