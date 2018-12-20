29 Olympians & a World Champion Attend ISL Meetings in London

There were 30 athletes in attendance at the athletes’ meetings at this week’s ISL summit in London, England.

With growing interest in both the ISL and the growing momentum behind an athletes’ association, it’s important to recognize the names of athletes who were involved in conversations. All 30 in the group are Olympians except for 1, American Michael Andrew, who at 19 has already been a professional swimmer for 5 years and who was the 2016 World Champion in the 100 IM.

While some of the world’s biggest names were absent (especially Americans like Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, and Caeleb Dressel), the group still represented a significant number of World Records, international medals, and Olympic experience. A handful of the group (5-time Olympian Peter Manko, World Record holder Cameron van der Burgh, and US Olympic champions Jason Lezak and Lenny Krayzelburg) are former athletes who are heavily involved in the formation of the ISL.

The most noticeable regional absence from the meetings were athletes from Asian nations, which is also devoid of any teams in the 12-team league or any hosting duties for the 2019 edition of the series. The explanation for the absence of Asian athletes by ISL representatives so far has been that many of the Asian federations wield greater control over their athletes (and award them much greater prize money within the traditional system). The absence of any Asian meets on the tour (or Australian) given by ISL organizers is simply their greater familiarity with the American and European legal systems.

Athletes in attendance at 2018 ISL Summit