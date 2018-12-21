Conciecao and Cardona Defend Titles on Day 1 of 2018 Brazil Open

2018 BRAZILIAN OPEN

Event Page

Wednesday, November 23rd-Saturday, November 26th

50 meters

With most of the big stars coming off of Short Course Worlds, there aren’t a lot of big names competing at the 2018 Brazilian Open, but that didn’t meant there weren’t any exciting races on the first day.

The finals sessions opened up with a tight contest between Garbrielle Roncatto and Viviane Jungblut in the women’s 400 free. Roncatto jumped out with an early lead, and was over eight-tenths of a a second ahead at the 150m mark. Jungblut pulled ahead at the 250m, but the two battle stroke-for-stroke down the final stretch, and Roncatto just out split Jungblut 30.40 to 30.47 over the final 50m to take the win 4:14.63 to 4:14.65.

Miguel Valente, who represented Brazil at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he swam the 1500 free, took the men’s 400 free with a time of 3:51.56.

The women’s 100 fly went to Daynara Paula, who had the fastest time by over a second, touching in 1:00.16. It was a much closer race in the men’s 100 fly, where Guilherme Rosolen touched out Kaue Carvalho, 53.04 to 53.16.

Both of the 100 breast events were won again by last year’s champions. Jennifer Conciecao took the women’s race with a 1:08.32. Pedro Cardona defended his title with a narrow win over Evandro Silva, 1:00.72 to 1:00.89.