Poor Water Quality Sickens Swimmers at Mexican Short Course Nationals

Poor water quality sickened up to 400 swimmers at the Mexico National Short Course Championships in Guadalajera, according to Mexican news reports.

Sources and news reports indicate that the problems at the pool, the same one used for the 2011 Pan American Games, began due to a lack of maintenance under the previous sports administration for the Mexican state of Guadalajera, which operates the pool.

Once the new administration took over, they became aware that the water in the pool had taken on a greenish color. Rather than reschedule or relocate the meet, the sports administration hired a company to treat the pool with chemicals. The company allegedly either did not use the correct amount of chemicals, or indicated that enough time had passed for the pool to be usable again, and the meet organizers were unaware that the chlorine levels were too high

Still, it was known before the meet that the water quality was questionable at best, leading some clubs and athletes not to show up.

Mexican news reports indicated that 400 athletes received some sort of medical treatment for skin or lung issues during the course of the meet, which ran from December 12th to December 18th.