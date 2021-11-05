22.47 Rivolta And 22.54 Ceccon Each Log 50 Fly Italian Records 2 Heats Apart

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Entries

Results

During the men’s 50 butterfly prelims at the 2021 European Short Course Championships Matteo Rivolta managed to knock down teammate Thomas Ceccon‘s Italian record in the event with a 22.47. While the official mark, held by Thomas Ceccon, prior to the meet was a 22.63 from earlier this year, Ceccon actually lowered the mark 2 heats prior to Rivolta’s swim with a 22.54.

That means the record was actually broken twice during the session, just moments apart.

Rivolta’s swim made him the 2nd fastest man in the field, while Ceccon will advance in 4th place. Szebasztian Szabo led the pack in a 22.22 which is just a bit off his own Hungarian record of 21.86 but is even closer to the current Championships record of 22.07 held by Johannes Dietrich from 2009. Daniel Zaitsev of Estonia sits in 3rd place with a 22.52.

Rivolta now holds both the short course 50 and 100 butterfly Italian records, having his 49.54 in the latter two years ago at a world cup meet in the Netherlands. He has yet to break the long course records in those events, which are currently held by Piero Codia at a 23.21 and 50.64, respectively.

This 50 butterfly marks the 4th men’s Italian record to have been broken at this meet as Michele Lamberti is the new 50 backstroke record holder at 22.62, Nicolo Martinenghi broke the 100 breaststroke standard with a 55.63, and Lamberti, Martinenghi, Marco Orsi, and Lorenzo Zazzeri threw down a 1:30.14 world record-breaking 4×50 medley relay.