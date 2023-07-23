2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 4×100 Free Finals Relay Lineups

Men’s 4×100 Free Finals Relay Lineups

Now that we’re closer to kicking off the first finals session in Fukuoka, Japan, the finals relay lineups for the women’s and men’s 4×100 free relays have been released. Let’s take a look at the notable decisions.

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay

Canada left Summer McIntosh off their prelims relay, but as expected, she’s drawn in for the final. The 16-year-old is set to lead off, a familiar position for her as she typically leads off their 4×200 free relays as well. It means a double for her this session, as she’ll have raced in the barnburner 400 free final against Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus earlier in the session.

McIntosh joins Maggie MacNeil, Mary-Sophie Harvey, and Taylor Ruck for finals. Both MacNeil and Harvey will be pulling a double as well, as they’re both swimming in semifinals earlier in the session.

The Australian women were not playing around in the prelims. Shayna Jack led them off in an electric 52.28, which rocketed her up to #8 on the individual event’s all-time list. There were two spots on the Aussies finals lineup open, and Jack took full advantage of the opportunity. For her efforts, she’ll be swimming second in the final. She and Meg Harris will team up with Mollie O’Callaghan and Emma McKeon in the quest to defend their gold medal from 2022.

Things were made pretty simple for the Americans after their performance in the heats. Olivia Smoliga split 52.91 as the second-leg of the prelims relay, earning her a second swim in the final. It’s a strong relay split from her–she swam a PB at U.S. Trials to make the team–and now she slots in as the third leg.

The most notable decision the Americans made with their lineup was to lead off with Gretchen Walsh as opposed to bookending their relay with Kate Douglass and Abbey Weitzeil (in some order). So, since both Douglass and Weitzeil have been sub-53 on their flat starts before, perhaps the Americans believe Walsh has something special in the tank.

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay

With Great Britain’s prelims disqualification, there’s a window of opportunity for nations like China and Canada who are hoping to earn a spot on the podium. The two teams made similar decisions with their lineups; both are leading off with their big guns, Pan Zhanle (China) and Josh Liendo (Canada).

After finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, Canada in particular has been eyeing this podium. So, after Liendo they’ve gone with Ruslan Gaziev, Finlay Knox, and Javier Acevedo.

The Americans have also made a similar decision with their lineup. Three quarters of their team is at their first senior international meet. Therefore, they’ve made the decision to lead off with the veteran of the group, Ryan Held. Notably, Held posted the fastest time in prelims of U.S. Trials before fading to a relay-only slot in the final. Despite that, the U.S. still rested Held for this event, leaving him off the prelims lineup.

With Held leading off, it’s Matt King who anchors for the Americans. King had the fastest split for the U.S. in the heats (47.50). In between them are Jack Alexy and Chris Guiliano. Alexy was also rested for finals, meaning that this is his first swim at an international meet.

As expected, the Australians have taken a different tack with their lineup. Kyle Chalmers holds down his usual anchor spot, where he’s provided so many heroics over his career. Jack Cartwright leads off, followed by Flynn Southam and Kai Taylor.

The Italians are looking to move up on the podium after bronze at 2022 Worlds and silver at the 2020 Olympics. They rested Thomas Ceccon for this race, and he’ll take the anchor spot as he swaps with Leonardo Deplano. That gives them a lineup of Alessando Miressi, Manuel Frigo, and Lorenzo Zazzeri–the same foursome who won those last two medals at Worlds and the Olympics.