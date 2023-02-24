2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships – Day 2 Race Videos

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford now leads the team scores by 86 points, followed by Cal and USC, after night two of the 2023 women’s Pac-12 Championships. One of the closest races of the night was also the longest race, the 500 freestyle where ASU senior Lindsay Looney out touched Stanford’s Morgan Tankersley by .07 to secure the win. Watch their fierce battle, and all other ‘A’ final swims from the session, below with race videos courtesy of Pac-12 Networks on Youtube.

Women’s 1-Meter Diving Final

NCAA Record: 361.55, Cassidy Krug (STAN) – 2007

Pac-12 Record: 366.75, Victoria Ishimatsu (USC) – 2011

Pac-12 Championship Record: 366.75, Victoria Ishimatsu (USC) – 2011

Top 3:

Delaney Schnell, Arizona – 355.50 Carolina Sculti, USC – 324.35 Holly Waxman, Utah – 311.15

Arizona senior Delaney Schnell earned her third consecutive Pac-12 title on 1-meter tonight with a commanding lead of 30 points.

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:25.25, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08

Top 3:

ASU senior Lindsay Looney and Stanford 5th-year Morgan Tankersley were neck-and-neck for most of the race, with Tankersley leading and Looney in 2nd place at the 450-yard mark. But Looney blasted a 26.73 on the final 50 (compared to Tankersley’s 26.99) to secure the win by .07.

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:52.37, Katinka Hosszu (USC) – 2012

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85

Top 3:

Cal went 1-2 in the 200 IM, a feat led by sophomore Leah Polonsky who made her move on the breaststroke and held on strong during the freestyle. Her teammate Isabelle Stadden had a close battle with USC’s Isabelle Odgers who had the fastest 50 breast split in the field. But, Stadden’s butterfly, backstroke, and freestyle legs (most notably her 27.84 backstroke split) ultimately got her hand to the wall first.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships

Pac-12 Record: 20.90, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 2019

Pac-12 Championship Record: 21.03, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16

Top 3:

Stanford and UCLA sprinters put on a show in the 50 free where Olympian Torri Huske had the early lead and held onto it. Claire Grover was second at the halfway mark for UCLA, by .01, but Taylor Ruck had the fastest finishing speed in the field (splitting 11.23 on the last 25) and snagged second place.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY — TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:24.55, California — 2019 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:25.87, California — 2018 PAC-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43

Top 3:

Stanford (Curzan, Huske, Ruck, Tang) – 1:25.98 Cal (Davidson, Stadden, Stone, Riley) – 1:28.14 USC (Delgado, Dobler, Garcia, Henderson) – 1:28.19

Stanford was swimming their own race in lane four, about 1.6 seconds ahead of the field at the halfway point. Claire Curzan led off the race in 21.59, a time that would have won the individual 50 free final earlier, and handed it off to Huske (21.33), Ruck (21.45), and Amy Tang (21.61). Their final time of 1:25.98 came within .11 of the Pac-12 Championship record.

Cal and USC had a tighter battle for second. The Golden Bears established a half-a-second lead over the Trojans at the 100-yard mark (1:06.01) with their first two legs by Emma Davidson and Stadden. But, USC’s final two legs of 21.83 (swam by Elise Garcia) and 21.69 (swam by Hanna Henderson) nearly ran down that lead.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2