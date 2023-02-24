2023 Lausanne Swim Cup – Day 1 Prelims Recap

2023 LAUSANNE SWIM CUP

Friday, February 24th – Sunday, February 26th

Centre Aquatique Vaudoise Arena, Lausanne, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

Meet Site

SwimSwam Preview

Entries/Results

Livestream

The 2023 Lausanne Swim Cup kicked off today from Switzerland with a host of elite talent from Switzerland, Great Britain, Germany, Italy and more diving in for this morning’s heats.

Leading the field in the men’s 50m breast was British ace Adam Peaty, with the 28-year-old producing a casual heats swim of 27.39. That led countryman James Wilby who notched a time of 28.07 to claim the 2nd seed.

As a refresher, Peaty was among a group of British sprinters who recently concluded a weeks-long training camp on the Gold Coast in Australia. While there, Peaty competed at a local meet in Southport, producing times of 27.10 in this 50m breast event and 59.57 in the 100m breast.

The women’s 50m breast here in Lausanne saw Italy’s Martina Carraro log a time of 31.18 to hold a slim advantage over South African 200m breast World Record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker. Schoenmaker touched in 31.29 while Russia’s Nika Godun, representing a Hungarian club here, rounded out the top 3 performers in a prelim result of 31.84.

Although the reigning 100m back World Record holder Thomas Ceccon of Italy wound up not contesting the men’s 200m back this morning, Olympic bronze medalist Luke Greenbank took to the pool.

The 25-year-old coasted to the top seed in a time of 2:00.66 with Swissman Roman Mityukov within range with his morning effort of 2:01.34. The two were far and away ahead of the field, whose next closest competitor was over 5 seconds behind.

Israel’s Meiron Cheruti topped the men’s 50m free heats, producing a morning swim of 22.31. Olympic champion Florent Manaudou of France will flank Cheruti for tonight’s final, touching in 22.52 while GBR’s David Cumberlidge will also vie for a medal. Cumberlidge posted a time of 22.75, while Ceccon (22.80) and Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov (22.81) are lurking among the top 8.

Additional Top Seeds