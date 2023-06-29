2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Roster Update

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

This week’s U.S. National Championships also serves as a selection meet for four different international teams: the World Aquatics Championships, World Junior Aquatic Championships, the Pan American Games, and the LEN U-23 Championships.

With so many spots on international teams on the line, we’re doing our best this week to to provide daily updates of how those rosters appear to be shaping up. You can read more about the selection procedures here.

Another 11 men and women secured Worlds roster spots last night, with several other swimmers potentially qualifying for the team, depending on whether or not the US bumps up agains the 26 swimmers-per-gender roster cap.

The women’s team is looking better in that regard than the men, as four swimmers tonight secured a spot in a second event: Regan Smith (200 back), Kate Douglass (200 breast), Gretchen Walsh (50 fly), and Katie Ledecky. Meanwhile, Destin Lasco became the first man to earn a swim in a second event after taking 2nd in the 200 back.

Here’s how the potential Worlds roster look after two days. Swimmers who are not yet guaranteed a roster spot appear in italics.

Men

Women

Here’s our current assessment of how all four US rosters appear to be shaking up after day two. There’s a lot of nuances to the selection criteria, and it’s quite possible we’ve made a mistake somewhere in here. If we have, kindly let us know in the comments.

Men’s Projected Rosters

Women’s Projected Rosters