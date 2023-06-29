2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Roster Update

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
This week’s U.S. National Championships also serves as a selection meet for four different international teams: the World Aquatics Championships, World Junior Aquatic Championships, the Pan American Games, and the LEN U-23 Championships.
With so many spots on international teams on the line, we’re doing our best this week to to provide daily updates of how those rosters appear to be shaping up. You can read more about the selection procedures here.
Another 11 men and women secured Worlds roster spots last night, with several other swimmers potentially qualifying for the team, depending on whether or not the US bumps up agains the 26 swimmers-per-gender roster cap.
The women’s team is looking better in that regard than the men, as four swimmers tonight secured a spot in a second event: Regan Smith (200 back), Kate Douglass (200 breast), Gretchen Walsh (50 fly), and Katie Ledecky. Meanwhile, Destin Lasco became the first man to earn a swim in a second event after taking 2nd in the 200 back.
Here’s how the potential Worlds roster look after two days. Swimmers who are not yet guaranteed a roster spot appear in italics.
Men
- Carson Foster – 200 fly
- Jack Alexy – 100 free
- Chris Guiliano – 100 free
- Matt King – 4×100 free
- Destin Lasco – 4×100 free, 200 back
- Bobby Finke – 1500 free
- Luke Hobson – 200 free
- Kieran Smith – 200 free
- Drew Kibler – 4×200 free
- Jake Mitchell – 4×200 free
- Matt Fallon – 200 breast
- Ryan Murphy – 200 back
- Thomas Heilman – 200 fly
- Charlie Clark – 1500 free
- Josh Matheny – 200 breast
- Ryan Held – 4×100 free
- Justin Ress – 4×100 free
- Baylor Nelson – 4×200 free
- Henry McFadden – 4×200 free
- Michael Andrew – 50 fly
Women
- Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back
- Kate Douglass – 100 free, 200 breast
- Abbey Weitzeil – 100 free
- Gretchen Walsh – 4×100 free, 50 fly
- Olivia Smoliga – 4×100 free
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free, 200 free
- Claire Weinstein – 200 free
- Bella Sims – 4×200 free
- Erin Gemmell – 4×200 free
- Lilly King – 200 breast
- Rhyan White – 200 back
- Lindsay Looney – 200 fly
- Jillian Cox – 800 free
- Torri Huske – 4×100 free
- Alex Schackell – 4×200 free
- Maxine Parker – 4×100 free
- Leah Smith – 4×200 free
Here’s our current assessment of how all four US rosters appear to be shaking up after day two. There’s a lot of nuances to the selection criteria, and it’s quite possible we’ve made a mistake somewhere in here. If we have, kindly let us know in the comments.
Men are already up to 20 without Fink, Chase, Shane or Hunter even on the team yet…and MA still not guaranteed a spot yet. So many others, including Dressel and Diehl (100 back maybe), Rose/Albiero/Julian (1Fly) or even Cody in breast could cause a major numbers crunch. This will get very interesting. Priority 4’s and 5’s may be in jeopardy of missing out on Worlds….would be disappointing if any priority 3’s miss out.
When does the roster for Worlds have to be submitted? and can any substitutions be made leading up to the events?
I can’t find the exact date in the selection criteria, but to answer your second question, yes, with some caveats. Pages 17-19 go through all the details: https://www.usaswimming.org/docs/default-source/national-teamdocuments/selections/2023-world-championships-athlete-selection-procedures.pdf
Do the open water swimmers count toward the 26? Hypothetically, if Grimes doesn’t qualify in the pool, and there’s a roster crunch that leaves a couple relay people home, would she be eligible to swim on the prelims 800 free relay since she’s already on the open water team?
I’m fairly certain that should would have to be listed the pool roster to eligible for a relay. She may also be ineligible for Junior World since she’s already on the open water team; will try to run that down.