2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Roster Update

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

This week’s U.S. National Championships also serves as a selection meet for four different international teams: the World Aquatics Championships, World Junior Aquatic Championships, the Pan American Games, and the LEN U-23 Championships.

With so many spots on international teams on the line, we’re doing our best this week to to provide daily updates of how those rosters appear to be shaping up. You can read more about the selection procedures here.

Another 11 men and women secured Worlds roster spots last night, with several other swimmers potentially qualifying for the team, depending on whether or not the US bumps up agains the 26 swimmers-per-gender roster cap.

The women’s team is looking better in that regard than the men, as four swimmers tonight secured a spot in a second event: Regan Smith (200 back), Kate Douglass (200 breast), Gretchen Walsh (50 fly), and Katie Ledecky. Meanwhile, Destin Lasco became the first man to earn a swim in a second event after taking 2nd in the 200 back.

Here’s how the potential Worlds roster look after two days. Swimmers who are not yet guaranteed a roster spot appear in italics.

Here’s our current assessment of how all four US rosters appear to be shaking up after day two. There’s a lot of nuances to the selection criteria, and it’s quite possible we’ve made a mistake somewhere in here. If we have, kindly let us know in the comments.

PhillyMark
14 minutes ago

Men are already up to 20 without Fink, Chase, Shane or Hunter even on the team yet…and MA still not guaranteed a spot yet. So many others, including Dressel and Diehl (100 back maybe), Rose/Albiero/Julian (1Fly) or even Cody in breast could cause a major numbers crunch. This will get very interesting. Priority 4’s and 5’s may be in jeopardy of missing out on Worlds….would be disappointing if any priority 3’s miss out.

AJC in BOS
19 minutes ago

When does the roster for Worlds have to be submitted? and can any substitutions be made leading up to the events?

Robert Gibbs
Author
Reply to  AJC in BOS
2 minutes ago

I can’t find the exact date in the selection criteria, but to answer your second question, yes, with some caveats. Pages 17-19 go through all the details: https://www.usaswimming.org/docs/default-source/national-teamdocuments/selections/2023-world-championships-athlete-selection-procedures.pdf

Willswim
36 minutes ago

Do the open water swimmers count toward the 26? Hypothetically, if Grimes doesn’t qualify in the pool, and there’s a roster crunch that leaves a couple relay people home, would she be eligible to swim on the prelims 800 free relay since she’s already on the open water team?

Robert Gibbs
Author
Reply to  Willswim
4 seconds ago

I’m fairly certain that should would have to be listed the pool roster to eligible for a relay. She may also be ineligible for Junior World since she’s already on the open water team; will try to run that down.

