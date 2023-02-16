2023 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2022

Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey

Defending Champions: Harvard University (results)

Live Results

Live Video (ESPN+ paid)

Championship Central

Fan Guide

THURSDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

Wednesday night’s relays produced one Ivy Championships and two pool records, indicating we are in for a fast championship meet this year. Princeton won both events and leads the field with 128 points. Harvard sits 20 points back in second place, while Brown and Yale are tied for third (106).

Day 2 begins the individual events, with heats of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 1-meter diving.

In the 500 free, Penn senior Anna Kalandadze comes in as the top seed with 4:42.45. Teammate Catherine Buroker is seeded sixth (4:50.03). Columbia’s Aziza Ganihanova (4:47.73) and Olivia Jubin (4:48.88) come in with the second and fourth times in the league, while Yale freshman Lilly Derivaux is third with 4:48.69. Meet record-holder Ellie Marquardt of Princeton is 16th, having swum 4:53.93 this season.

Harvard freshman Anya Mostek tops the field of qualifiers in the 200 IM with 1:59.79. Princeton comes in with the next two fastest seeds: freshman Eliza Brown (2:00.34) and Margaux McDonald (2:00.62).

Brown holds the top seed in the 50 free with Samantha Scott (22.60). Columbia freshman Emily MacDonald (22.66) and Princeton freshman Sabrina Johnston (22.69) are seeded second and third. 2020 champion Nikki Venema of Princeton is seeded 12th (22.99).

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 4:34.06 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2021)

Ivy Championships Record: 4:36.37 – Ellie Marquardt, Princeton (2020)

Princeton Pool Record: 4:40.26 – Miki Dahlke, Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 4:35.76

NCAA B Standard: 4:47.20

Top 8:

Dartmouth freshman Sydney Rawie blazed out to a fast start and led heat 1 through the first half of the race. Brown’s Emily Clements, seeded with no time and swimming in lane 8, was more or less even with Rawie, but took over the lead at the halfway and descended over the next 250 yards to win heat 1 in 4:55.26. Cornell’s Allie Danko (5:00.45) led the rest of the field and finished third, nearly chasing down Rawie (4:59.70).

Harvard freshman Sydney Lu came in seeded with 5:03 but dominated the field in heat 2 through the first half. Columbia freshman Hutton Saunders crept up on Lu over the second half, but was unable to catch her at the end. Lu won heat 2 with 4:53.97. Saunders went 4:55.18 for second. Columbia’s Christina Cianciolo was third.

Penn’s Catherine Buroker was the wire-to-wire winner of heat 3, the first circle-seeded heat. She finished with 4:44.49, followed by Yale’s Lilly Derivaux (4:49.03) and Penn’s Amelia Girotto (4:51.88).

Aziza Ganihanova from Columbia came back on the second half of the race to pass heat leader Ellie Marquardt of Princeton. Marquardt had been swimming tandem with teammate Caroline Lewitt, but the latter fell off pace on the second half. Meanwhile, on the other side of the pool, Emily Appleton of Princeton powered through the second half and just touched out Marquardt for second place at the final touch.

Anna Kalandadze of Penn dominated the final heat, winning in 4:41.77. Teammate Anna Moehn passed Columbia’s Olivia Jubin at the end to take second in 4:47.07. Jubin was third in 4:48.24. Megan Reich of Princeton was fourth with 4:50.85.

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 1:55.09 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:55.09 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

Princeton Pool Record: 1:55.09 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

NCAA A Standard: 1:53.66

NCAA B Standard: 1:59.56

Top 8:

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 21.83 – Bella Hindley (2019)

Ivy Championships Record: 21.83 – Bella Hindley (2019)

Princeton Pool Record: 21.83 – Bella Hindley (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 21.66

NCAA B Standard: 22.71

Top 8:

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims