2023 ACCs Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs: Louisville Women Hold NC State At Bay In Race For 2nd

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2

Women:

Virginia – 551 Louisville – 473.5 NC State – 427 North Carolina – 386 Virginia Tech – 274 Duke – 257 Notre Dame – 216 Florida State – 213 Miami – 211 Pitt – 163.5 Georgia Tech – 158 Boston College – 100

Men:

NC State – 585 Louisville – 332.5 Virginia – 317 Virginia Tech – 308.5 Notre Dame – 286 Florida State – 263.5 North Carolina – 216 Pitt – 209.5 Georgia Tech – 187 Duke – 133 Miami – 74 Boston College – 64

The Virginia women further distanced themselves from the field during Day 3 prelims at the ACC Championships, putting nine swimmers through to an ‘A’ final with three in each of the 400 IM, 100 fly and 200 free.

As a result of that, the Cavaliers project to outscore the next-best team, Louisville, by 129 points in tonight’s finals session not accounting for diving or relays, putting the race for the title firmly out of reach.

However, the battle for the runner-up spot is very much alive, as Louisville followed up their strong start by essentially holding NC State at bay this morning, as both teams put five women and 12 total individual swims into finals. The Cardinals project to score 193.5 points in these three events tonight, while the Wolfpack are seeded to score 184.

Having come out of Wednesday night up by 46.5 points on NC State, the Louisville women are now seeded to push that advantage to 56 points tonight.

The Cardinals notably put three up in the 100 fly, as Gabi Albiero grabbed the top seed and Christiana Regenauer and Tristen Ulett also secured top-eight spots.

Last season, NC State outscored Louisville by 210.5 points to place second behind UVA, while in 2021, the gap was 310.5 points between the two squads.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech and Duke are locked in a tight battle for fifth, while UNC clings to fourth for the time being thanks to their strong diving.

DAY 3 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS – WOMEN

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 3 mtr Diving UVA 9/5/0 3/1/0 3/1/0 3/3/0 0/0/0 Louisville 5/4/3 1/2/0 3/0/1 1/2/2 0/0/0 NC State 5/3/4 1/1/2 2/1/1 2/1/1 0/0/0 Duke 2/2/3 2/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 VT 2/2/2 0/0/2 0/1/0 2/1/0 0/0/0 GT 1/1/1 1/1/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 Florida St 0/5/2 0/2/0 0/2/2 0/1/0 0/0/0 ND 0/1/3 0/0/2 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 UNC 0/1/3 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 Miami 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 PITT 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0

SCORED PRELIMS — WOMEN

Virginia, 322.5 Louisville, 193.5 NC State, 184 Virginia Tech, 100 Duke, 89 Florida State, 78 Georgia Tech, 44 Notre Dame / UNC, 34 – Miami (FL), 5 Pitt, 2

SCORED PRELIM + ACTUAL — WOMEN

Virginia, 873.5 Louisville, 667 NC State, 611 UNC, 420 Virginia Tech, 374 Duke, 346 Florida State, 291 Notre Dame, 250 Miami (FL), 216 Georgia Tech, 202 Pitt, 165.5 Boston College, 100

On the men’s side, NC State has been dominant thus far and that continued in the prelims as the Pack put nine swimmers into ‘A’ finals, including four in the 100 fly.

Virginia Tech, led by Youssef Ramadan (#1 seed in 100 fly) and Keith Myburgh (#2 seed in 400 IM), project to score the second-most points in finals and leapfrog in-state rival UVA for third place and push Louisville for the runner-up position.

Notre Dame, with three ‘A’ finalists including top seed in the 400 IM Jack Hoagland, are now in position to challenge the Cavaliers as well.

A finish in the top five would be significant for the Fighting Irish coming off of their eighth-place showing last season.

DAY 3 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS – MEN

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 3 mtr Diving NC State 9/3/1 2/1/1 4/1/0 3/1/0 0/0/0 VT 5/2/1 2/0/0 2/2/1 1/0/0 0/0/0 Louisville 4/3/2 1/1/0 1/0/1 2/2/1 0/0/0 ND 3/2/7 2/1/2 0/1/2 1/0/3 0/0/0 UVA 1/5/2 0/2/1 1/1/1 0/2/0 0/0/0 UNC 1/3/4 1/1/2 0/1/0 0/1/2 0/0/0 GT 1/1/1 0/1/1 0/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/0 Florida St 0/2/4 0/0/1 0/0/2 0/2/1 0/0/0 Duke 0/1/2 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 BC 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 PITT 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

SCORED PRELIMS — MEN

NC State, 276.5 Virginia Tech, 175 Louisville, 173 Notre Dame, 131.5 Virginia, 106 UNC, 85 Florida State, 51 Georgia Tech, 45.5 Duke, 19.5 Boston College, 12 Pitt, 11

