Punahou Girls, ‘Iolani Boys Repeat As Hawaii High School State Champions

2023 K. Mark Takai Swimming & Diving Championships (HHSAA)

February 10-11, 2023

University of Hawaii Aquatics Complex, Honolulu, HI

SCY (25 yards)

The Punahou School girls and ‘Iolani School boys successfully defended their Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) state titles on Saturday, with the girls’ squad claiming their seventh consecutive victory.

GIRLS’ RECAP

Punahou head coach Jeff Meister helped lead the girls’ team to its 21st state title under his guidance dating back to 1990, as they put up 61 points to lead runner-up Kamehameha Schools Kapalama (KSK) by 15.

Punahou won five events on the day, led by senior Kai Flanagan who swept the girls’ 200 free (1:52.06) and 500 free (4:57.11), both repeat victories for the Cal Baptist commit. Flanagan neared her respective lifetime bests of 1:51.19 and 4:55.31, set at the ILH Championship in late January.

Congratulations to the Punahou Girls Swimming team on winning the HHSAA State Tournament! Also, congratulations to the Punahou Boys Swimming team on taking second! #Gopuns pic.twitter.com/HmhRHJyUT7 — Punahou Athletics (@GoPuns) February 12, 2023

Flanagan also anchored Punahou to a massive victory by nearly nine seconds in the 400 free relay, as Journei Webster (51.45), Kiani Morikami (53.74), Sophia Hurd (52.32) and Flanagan (52.52) combined to produce a time of 3:30.03, nearing the state record of 3:29.35 set by Punahou in 2018.

Webster, a freshman, added an individual win of her own in the 100 fly, resetting her personal best time by over three-tenths in 54.97 to out-touch ‘Iolani sophomore Sage Miller (55.01).

Webster was also fourth in the 100 free in 52.36, though her relay lead-off time would’ve won, as KSK juniors Melia Lee (52.11) and Leinaala Wong (52.22) went 1-2.

Despite not using Webster or Flanagan, Punahou got the job done in the 200 free relay, as Alyssa Clark (24.70), Hurd (23.78), Morikami (24.33) and Haylie Kaichi (24.42) combined to clock 1:37.23, out-touching KSK by four one-hundredths.

KSK’s squad featured Wong leading off in 23.85.

In the individual 50 free, Kealakehe junior Michelle Axelson roared to victory in a personal best time of 23.39, nearing the State Record of 23.26 set by Keiko Price back in 1994. Axelson’s win came by just six one-hundredths over ‘Iolani’s Miller (23.45), who beat Axelson head-to-head to win the event last year. Wong (23.47) was third.

Other Winners

In the meet-opening 200 medley relay, KSK and Kealakehe tied for the win in 1:47.84, while third-place ‘Iolani had a sizzling 23.13 anchor from Sage Miller.

Mililani junior Belise Swartwood won the 200 IM in a time of 2:05.35, moving up one spot after placing second last year.

won the 200 IM in a time of 2:05.35, moving up one spot after placing second last year. Island School junior Chloe Inouye successfully defended her title in the 100 breast, producing a time of 1:04.55, which was .02 slower than she won the 2022 crown in.

Girls Team Standings – Top 5

Punahou, 61 Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, 46 Kealakehe High School, 33 Mililani High School, 22 Maui High, 19

BOYS’ RECAP

Led by head coach Ivan Batsanov, a former member of the Bulgarian National Team, the ‘Iolani boys steamrolled to a second consecutive team title in dominant fashion, putting up 77 points to lead runner-up Punahou (31) by 46.

‘Iolani’s depth was on display as they swept the relays, including breaking a five-year-old State Record in the 400 free relay.

The quartet of Stone Miller (45.78), Finn Arrillaga (45.89), Evan Wong (45.74) and L.T. Stancil (47.63) combined for a time of 3:05.04, lowering the 2018 mark set by Punahou at 3:06.01.

Race Video:

In the 200 medley relay, Wong (23.66), Stancil (26.97) and Arrillaga (20.82) all had the fastest split in the field on back, breast and free as they won by four seconds in 1:35.05, with Tobey Yuen providing a 23.60 fly leg.

The 200 free relay saw Miller (21.25), Jihoon Sung (22.38), Yuen (22.16) and Arrillaga (20.74) roll to a time of 1:26.53 for a two-second victory.

Individually, Wong won repeat titles in the 200 free (1:40.04) and 500 free (4:37.33), having set best times of 1:39.37 and 4:36.29 in late 2022, while Miller won the 100 free decisively in 45.97.

Joining Wong as multi-event winners were KSK junior Connor Seminavage and Kealakehe sophomore X X Rose.

Seminavage defended his title in the 100 fly, setting a new best time of 49.72, while he moved up one spot from last year to claim the 100 back in another PB of 50.56.

Rose won the 50 free (20.92) and 100 breast (55.23), both new personal best times.

In the 200 IM, Hilo High School senior Kai Hayashida came back on the free leg to edge out ‘Iolani’s Stancil by five one-hundredths, 1:55.29 to 1:55.34, after Stancil made up two seconds on breaststroke to take over the lead. Stancil was sixth in the event last year, while Hayashida did not race the 200 IM at the 2022 state meet.

Boys Team Standings – Top 5

‘Iolani School, 77 Punahou, 31 Hawaii Preparatory Academy, 29 Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, 26 Kealakehe High School, 18

