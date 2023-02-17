2023 ACC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

Alex Walsh Opts for 100 Breast Over 200 Fly for ACC Day 4 Lineup (Scratch Report) Alex Walsh won’t race the event in which she’s the defending NCAA champion this week, and instead is going with the 100 breast today.

2023 ACC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Louisville’s Gabi Albiero will swim in lane 4 tonight against three-time ACC 100 fly champion Kate Douglass, one of many ACC champs trying to defend titles.

ACC Champs Day 3 Race Videos: See Kate Douglass’ Record-Breaking 48.84 100 Fly Check out some footage from night three of the 2023 ACC Championships including the 400 IM, 200 free, and 100 butterfly.

Kate Douglass Hits NCAA, American, And US Open Record With 48.84 100 Butterfly Kate Douglass has officially taken the NCAA and US Open record from Maggie MacNeil, who swam a 48.89 in 2021 at NCAA Championships.