2023 ACC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Virginia (3x)
- Men: NC State (results)
- Full Event Schedule
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
The 2023 ACC Championship keep rolling along this morning with prelims of the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast. Unlike yesterday, where we saw former ACC champions in every event, some events are guaranteed to have a new swimmer atop the podium.
Women’s 200 Butterfly
- NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships
- ACC Record: 1:50.61, Kelsi Worrell (LOU) – 2016 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:52.81, Grace Oglesby (LOU) – 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14
Men’s 200 Butterfly
- NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (LOU) – 2022 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (LOU) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42
Women’s 100 Backstroke
- NCAA Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2021 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2021 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 49.41, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.89
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46
Men’s 100 Backstroke
- NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 43.98, Coleman Stewart (NCS) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 44.04, Coleman Stewart / Kacper Stokowski
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.87
Women’s 100 Breaststroke
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 56.72, Sophie Hansson (NCS) – 2022 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record:56.72, Sophie Hansson (NCS) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.87
Men’s 100 Breaststroke
- NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (IU) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 51.03, Evgenii Somov (LOU) – 2021 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 51.03, Evgenii Somov (LOU) – 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20
Do you think Douglass will swim 100 free or 200 breast tomorrow?
100 free
Depends. If she really enjoys racing Maggie, she might opt to do 200 br here and 100 fr at NCs
If that doesn’t factor in at all, then it’s a true coin flip