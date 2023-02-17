2023 SEC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 prelims from the 2023 SEC Championships will feature heats in the men’s and women’s 200 fly, 100 back and breast, along with the opening round of the women’s platform diving event a few hours later.

Alabama’s Rhyan White and Tennessee’s Mona McSharry will begin their quest for successful title defenses in the women’s 100 back and 100 breast, respectively, while a new champion will be crowned in the 200 fly with the graduation of Kentucky’s Riley Gaines.

White will actually be aiming for a four-peat in the 100 back, having won every title dating back to the 2020 championships.

It will be a similar situation on the men’s side, as Florida’s Adam Chaney aims to repeat in the 100 back and Alabama’s Derek Maas looks to go back-to-back in the 100 breast, while the 200 fly will see a new winner as reigning two-time champ Luca Urlando is out for the remainder of the season with an injury.

Arkansas’ Betsy Wizard (1:54.33) and Missouri’s Clement Secchi (1:41.81) are currently the fastest swimmers in the SEC this season in the women’s and men’s 200 fly, respectively.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 3

WOMEN

Florida – 760 Tennessee – 483 Kentucky – 452 LSU – 439 Georgia – 391 South Carolina – 385 Alabama – 364 Auburn – 326 Texas A&M – 319 Arkansas – 245 Missouri – 217 Vanderbilt – 94

MEN

Florida – 810.5 Texas A&M – 628 Auburn – 560 Tennessee – 537 Georgia – 424.5 Alabama – 354 Missouri – 297.5 South Carolina – 270.5 Kentucky – 266 LSU – 177

Women’s 200 Butterfly

NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

SEC Record: 1:51.51, Riley Gaines (UK) – 2022 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:51.51, Riley Gaines (UK) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

Tennessee sophomore Sara Stotler posted the fastest time of the morning in the women’s 200 fly to kick off Friday morning action in College Station, clocking 1:54.61 to fall just .01 shy of her personal best set at last season’s SECs.

Stotler was in a similar position last year, having qualified second out of the prelims with a PB of 1:54.60 before ultimately falling to fifth in the final in 1:55.80.

Betsy Wizard, the top seed coming in, placed second to Stotler in the sixth and final heat in 1:55.98, moving through to the final in fifth. Wizard, a freshman at Arkansas, has been as fast as 1:54.33 this season which leads the conference.

LSU sophomore Jenna Bridges dropped nearly two seconds to claim the first circle-seeded heat and qualify second for the final, clocking 1:55.14. Last year as a freshman, Bridges placed 18th in this event.

Last year’s third-place finisher Callie Dickinson of UGA advanced in third in 1:55.50, just shy of her season-best (1:55.21) set at midseason.

South Carolina’s Greta Pelzek skipped the 1:56s, bringing her best time down from 1:57.14 to 1:55.99 to advance sixth into the final after placing 15th in 2022.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:38.69, Shaine Casas (TAMU) – 2021 American Short Course Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:39.00, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022

NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:40.20

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42

Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero (FLOR), 1:41.60 Mason Wilby (UKY), 1:42.24 Martin Espernberger (TENN), 1:42.56 Jan Zubik (UMIZ), 1:42.57 Andrew Abruzzo (UGA), 1:42.57 Clement Secchi (UMIZ), 1:42.66 Mason Laur (FLOR), 1:42.77 Mateo Miceli (BAMA), 1:43.12

Women’s 100 Backstroke

NCAA Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 50.02, Rhyan White (BAMA) – 2020 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 50.02, Rhyan White (BAMA) – 2020

NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.89

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46

Men’s 100 Backstroke

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 44.10, Zane Waddell (BAMA) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.87

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 57.18, Mona McSharry (TENN) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 57.28, Breeja Larson (TAMU) – 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.87

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (IU) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 50.03, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 50.03, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

Women’s Platform Diving