OSU’s Allie Fenska Scratches 200 Free ‘C’ Final On Day 3 of Big Tens

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ohio State sophomore Allie Fenska was the lone scratch from tonight’s finals session at the Women’s Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, as she’s dropped out of the ‘C’ final of the women’s 200 freestyle.

Fenska finished 20th in a time of 1:47.79, two seconds off her personal best of 1:45.76 set at the Ohio State Invitational in November.

Fenska’s withdrawal will have virtually no impact on the team race, as she’ll be replaced by teammate Gwen Woodbury.

Woodbury, also a sophomore, put up a season-best time of 1:48.64 to finish 25th in the heats, having set a PB of 1:47.94 last year at the CSCAA National Championships.

At the 2022 Big Tens, Woodbury placed 26th (1:48.73), while Fenska competed as an exhibition swimmer and produced a time of 1:51.10.

Woodbury also swam in the ‘C’ final of the 500 free, finishing 19th in 4:45.87, while Fenska placed 32nd in the 50 free (23.16).

The Buckeyes came out of Day 2 finals leading Indiana by 11.5 points, and had a big morning session with 17 total second swims as they project to widen that gap significantly tonight.