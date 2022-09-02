2022 World Junior Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 of the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru has arrived. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the girls 50 back, boys 50 fly, girls 400 free, boys 200 breast, girls 200 IM, and boys 4×200 free relay.

Interestingly, the girls 50 back prelims this morning will feature neither the 100 back champion, Dora Molnar (Hungary), or the 200 back champion, Yuzuki Mizuno (Japan). Hungary’s Lora Fanni Komoroczy is the top seed, coming in with a 28.31. Italy’s Sara Curtis and Japan’s Aimi Nagaoka are both also entered under 29 seconds.

100 fly champion Diogo Ribeiro (Portugal) enters as the top seed in the boys 50 fly. Ribeiro is seeded at 23.28 but swam his personal best and Portuguese Record of 23.07 at the European Championships last month. He won the 100 fly by half a second last night over Czech Republic’s Daniel Gracik, who is the 3rd seed in the 50 fly this morning.

Turkey’s Merve Tuncel is the top seed in the girls 400 free by a massive margin. She’s entered at 4:06.25, making her the only swimmer in the field under 4:10.

In the boys 200 breast, Austria’s Luka Mladenovic is the top seed, coming in at 2:13.21. That being said, Japan’s Asahi Kawashima, the #2 seed, won the event at Junior Pan Pacs last week, swimming a 2:11.81. His new personal best makes him the fastest swimmer in the field this morning.

After winning the girls 400 IM in a Championship Record on day 1, Japan’s Mio Narita comes in as the top seed by a huge margin in the 200 IM this morning. Narita is entered at 2:11.41, but won gold at Junior Pan Pacs last week in 2:11.22.

GIRLS 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record — 26.98, Xiang Liu (2018)

World Junior Record — 27.49, Minna Atherton (2016)

World Jr Champ Record — 27.81, Gabi Fa’Amausili (2015)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

BOYS 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018)

World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020)

World Jr Champ Record — 23.22, Michael Andrew (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record — 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)

World Junior Record — 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)

World Jr Champ Record — 4:05.42, Lani Pallister (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record — 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

World Junior Record — 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 2:09.40, Josh Matheny (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLAY – HEATS

World Record — 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

World Junior Record — 2:08.70, Summer McIntosh (2022)

World Jr Champ Record — 2:11.03, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 4×200 FREE RELAY – HEATS

World Record — 6:58.55, USA (2009)

World Junior Record — 7:08.37, USA (2019)

World Jr Champ Record — 7:08.37, USA (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers: