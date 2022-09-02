USA Swimming Launches SWIMS 3.0, Featuring New Services and Rebuilt Times Database

USA Swimming has officially launched SWIMS 3.0, a complete overhaul of their previous database and system. According to USAS, SWIMS 3.0 is designed to streamline administrative processes for clubs, swimmers, families, and LSCs. The launch includes completely redesigned services and features on USA Swimming’s website, as well as mobile compatibility and a brand-new app for SWIMS, which will be available shortly.

Before the launch of SWIMS 3.0, USA Swimming was one of the only National Governing Bodies (NGB) that didn’t offer online registration for swimmers and their families. Previously, swimmer registration had to go through the LSCs, now with SWIMS 3.0, swimmers and parents can directly register themselves online. According to USA Swimming, this means that the number of people using SWIMS is going to go from around 300 (what it was previously) to roughly 400,000 now that individuals can handle their own registration.

Clubs will get their own unique registration link which they can send to the families of their new swimmers who need to register. Additionally, each club will have a QR code which parents can scan through the app for registration.

That’s just one part of the changes to administrative processes that come within USA Swimming as part of SWIMS 3.0. Up until now, the vast majority of administrative processes that USAS clubs need to do (registration, sanctions, updating club contact info, etc.) had to go through their LSC. SWIMS 3.0 is designed to change that, allowing clubs to now complete those duties online directly through USA Swimming. According to USA Swimming, this should speed up the processing time for those services, ease the burden on the LSCs, and prevent the administrative logjams that many LSCs experience at various points throughout the year.

Another important change is that clubs will be able to request meet sanctions themselves through SWIMS 3.0. Prior to SWIMS 3.0, all meet sanction requests had to be sent through the club’s LSC. This is designed to cut down on the volume of requests an LSC has to deal with and speed up the process for getting sanctions approved.

Another piece of the SWIMS 3.0 launch revolves around the times database. USA Swimming has completely rebuilt their times database for this new system, which is projected to be a significant improvement on the previous database. USAS says that the new database won’t have the same issues as the previous edition, including instances like duplicate times, mystery times that can’t be traced outside of the database, and mistaken times. This is designed to improve the accuracy of USA Swimming’s record keeping and for the use of swimmers, families, and fans alike.

Finally, USA Swimming has provided video tutorials, FAQ, and user manuals on the SWIMS 3.0 website, to assist new users in successfully maneuvering the new array of services it offers.