Two-Time Paralympic Gold Medalist Robert Griswold Suspended by SafeSport

Robert Griswold, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist who broke the 100-meter backstroke S8 record in Tokyo, has been issued a temporary suspension by the U.S. Center for SafeSport due to “allegations of misconduct.”

It’s the second time that Griswold has appeared in the SafeSport database after he was first added in September of 2020, also on allegations of misconduct. His temporary restrictions then were “no contact directive(s), contact / communication limitations, no unsupervised coaching / training.” The 25-year-old had his recent suspension handed out last month on August 23.

Multiple attempts at reaching Griswold for comment were unsuccessful.

Temporary suspensions are used by the U.S. Center for SafeSport while investigating reported allegations. They are published to the Center’s public database when “allegations are so severe that Temporary Restrictions are necessary to mitigate potential risk to others in the sport community,” or in “cases where the sanctions imposed include some period of suspension or ineligibility, after a comprehensive investigation has established a violation of the SafeSport Code.”

For a more detailed breakdown of SafeSport’s investigative process, click here.

Griswold is still listed as a member of the 2022 National Team on the U.S. Paralympic Swimming website, although the link to his bio page no longer works.

Griswold, a two-time Paralympian from Freehold, New Jersey, has had a busy summer both in and out of the pool. He swam seven events at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, bringing home six medals.

He also campaigned for one of five spots on the Athletes Advisory Group for Para Swimming and became the only American elected to the panel. His term runs from this year to 2025.

Nine days before he left for the World Championships, Griswold got engaged to his girlfriend, whom he married two weeks ago.

Last summer in Tokyo, he secured gold in the 100 butterfly to go along with his record-breaking 100 back victory. Griswold’s third career Paralympic medal came back in 2016 when he earned bronze in the 100 back in Rio.