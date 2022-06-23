2022 World Championships: Day 6 Prelims Preview

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
Budapest, Hungary
Duna Arena
LCM (50-meter format)
- Full Aquatics Schedule
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheets
- Start Lists Book (pre-meet)
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
Day 6 Prelims Schedule
- Men’s 100 Fly – Heats
- Women’s 200 Back – Heats
- Men’s 50 Free – Heats
- Women’s 50 Fly – Heats
- Men’s 4×200 Free Relay – Heats
- Women’s 800 Free – Heats
Day 6 Top Storylines to Follow
- With Caeleb Dressel out of the meet, the focus in the men’s 100 fly turns onto Kristof Milak. We’ll have to wait awhile for a clash of the two titans, but Milak is capable of putting together a special swim, as evidenced by his world record in the 200 fly earlier in the meet. He won silver in 2017 before missing the medals in 2019, so he’ll be eager to get back on the podium (and in the top spot) in front of his hometown crows.
- Kaylee McKeown scratched the 100 back in favor of the 200 IM earlier in the meet, so we have yet to see her in one of her signature events. That will change today with the 200 back. She comes in leading the field by about half a second but Kylie Masse, Phoebe Bacon, and Rhyan White will be sure to make her quest to defend her 2020 Olympic gold difficult.
- Coming into Budapest, we had two questions about Bruno Fratus. First, can he continue his streak of World Championship podiums, which he’s been on three straight times? And second, is he going to hit 100 sub-22 LCM 50 frees? Currently, he’s sitting at 97. We’ll begin to get the answers to both those questions this session.
- Sarah Sjostrom has been dominant in the 50 fly; she’s the world record holder and three-time consecutive world champion. She’ll start her quest for a four-peat this morning. In contention to end her streak will be the American duo of Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, and the French pair Melanie Henique and Marie Wattel.
- The British men begin defense of their Olympic gold in the men’s 4×200 free relay. Once the clear favorites ready to take another run at the world record, things have since gotten murkier. Duncan Scott‘s absence combined with the U.S putting both Kieran Smith and Drew Kibler into the individual 200 free final puts the U.S a lot closer to catching the Brits.
- Katie Ledecky is in line for a historic five-peat in the 800 free. If she wins–and she’s the clear favorite–she’ll be the first swimmer in history to win the same event at five consecutive World Championships. She was on form at U.S Trials, posting 8:09.28 for the sixth-fastest performance in history and her first time under 8:10 since 2018. Don’t expect her to be that fast in prelims, but fireworks could go off in the final.
KATIE THE ULTRA-SUPER STAR OF 800 METERS!
I was looking through all the WJRs out of curiosity yesterday, and I only just realized that women only have until the year they turn 17 to set them while men have until the year they turn 18. Which I get is probably because men develop physically a bit later but the discrepancy is really bothering my inner stats nerd.
Was anyone else not aware that this was a rule or have I just been completely oblivious?
It’s the same for eligibility to compete at junior worlds
I guess that would also make sense then. It’s weird to me I can’t think of any other sport that does it that way!
And junior pan pacs if you want to be chosen on the Australian team.
You are oblivious.
if anything, the difference should maybe be 2 years if you look at the average age of swimmers at most senior meets, both male and female.
I just realized. 46.8 free split and a 1:50 flat start 200 fly… Milak’s gotta have a 1:44 200 free in him, lol.
That 51.8 opening split made me think the same
I hope with the new Olympic schedule they’re coming up with they make it feasible form him to do the 200 free, I really want to see him give it a proper go!
Hmmm now I wanna see Popovici try 100 Fly…
He’s actually got some decent times in the other events, before he broke out and went the 47.3, if I’m remembering correctly.
Very interested to see what McKeown can do. Her 200IM was better than her sprints, so I wonder if her 200 back might be better than her sprint back?
That’s the sense from Trials – according to the commentators her taper was geared for the 400IM and her 200 back was better than her 100.
May be a similar case here… perhaps as the meet has gone and she’s perhaps lessened her workload on her 200 back will be in better shape than her 100.
She got silver 200 back in 2019 when she didn’t have the speed for 100 just yet. She probably has developed her insurance before her speed?
If she’s going to win gold at this meet, this was always the most likely. Can she ? Certainly. Will she ? Not sure.
Last year, she has a clear gap of at least a second over her competition particularly with her finishing kick. The progress of White and Bacon has, at minimum, halved her ‘margin’ and I’m not sure she’s in 2.4low form.
IF she’s still able to produce 2.04 high; she may still be in business but I strongly suspect at least one American will be testing those waters. If she’s only in 2.05 shape, it’s highly problematic.
Masse ? Am a major fan but this distance is always an ask. If its swum at 2.05s then… Read more »
McKeown’s form has been a bit perplexing so far, with her 2:04 from earlier this year occurring in the midst of what could have been heavy training, that even if she is not fully peaked this meet (which she most certainly wouldn’t be), then surely she has got to have a low 2:05 or 2:04 in her.
I agree the Americans will be the biggest challenge here.
The 2:04 was before training volume was increased.
Cool – I just don’t know why people should be worried about her backstroke. It might not be at 100% just yet, but she’s still exceptional.
McKeown won silver in 2019 so no title. The Americans are definitely the favourites in that race this year.
Masse won silver panziera bronze
In 2019? No. Smith broke the WR and got gold, McKeown silver and Masse bronze
No
Are you special? Read it for yourself:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swimming_at_the_2019_World_Aquatics_Championships_–_Women%27s_200_metre_backstroke
Yeah you’re right
Not looking forward to the 800. The men’s distance races are now in such deep and interesting shape but the women’s field remains mostly pathetic other than Ledecky. For example, the other night there were 4 men fighting it out roughly 8 seconds off a record that dates to the suit era. The women’s record was set much later than the suit era yet it’s inconceivable to have several women battling in the 8:12 range. 2019 was the closest we got, more like 10-12 seconds back. Then Tokyo was two. But once Titmus tires of that event — if it hasn’t happened already — there likely will be another lull until one superstar emerges.
8:17 is not pathetic by any stretch of the imagination…put some respect on Grimes, Pallister and Quadarella’s names
This guy is always bashing swimmer’s performances.
What 2019 World title for Mckeown?
Silver 200 back
Bruno couldn’t just win a medal, he could win the whole dang thing!
That would be a pretty perfect #100
That’s what I just realized!
Also my prediction of 3 WRs in 3 rounds from 3 swimmers is even less likely than it was a week ago.