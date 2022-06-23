2022 World Championships: Day 5 Pick’em Scoring Update

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Recap

It’s time for the day 5 scoring update for the SwimSwam Pick’em contest. Day 5 of the 2022 World Championships feature finals of the women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 free, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 IM, and women’s 4×200 free relay.

Overall, it was a fairly tough day for many of our Pick’em contestants. This was due to the unusual number of absences we’re experiencing at these World Champs. For example, nearly every contestant had Caeleb Dressel winning the men’s 100 free, however, the American superstar pulled out of the meet following prelims of the 100 free yesterday.

If we could make our picks daily as the meet progresses, many of us probably would have selected Summer McIntosh to win the women’s 200 fly. However, we have to make selections ahead of time, and few entrants chose the 15-year-old to win Gold. There’s a similar dynamic going on in the men’s 200 IM. Few contestants chose France’s Leon Marchand to win the event, however, if we could have made our picks after seeing Marchand’s incredible 400 IM on the first night of the meet, it’s likely most of us would have selected Marchand for Gold in the 200 IM.

That’s not to say the way things have shaken out is bad. If anything, the uncertainty and apparent chaos of this meet is making for an exciting battle in the Pick’ems standings.

So, here we go: Our day 5 winner is screen name “randriaHaga” with a score of 56 points. Congrats!

Through day 5, our overall leader is also “randriaHaga”, having accumulated 271 points so far. They’ve had really solid scores on each day, except for day 3, where they only picked up 35 points.