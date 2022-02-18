2022 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following last night’s “B1G” victory in the 400 medley relay, Ohio State holds a 23.5-point advantage in the team race through two days at the Women’s Big Ten Championships, as the Buckeyes aim to win a third consecutive crown.

Michigan and Indiana trail closely behind, making for an exciting final two days of racing in Madison.

TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 2

Ohio State, 425.0 Michigan, 411.5 Indiana, 405.0 Wisconsin, 371.0 Minnesota, 320.5 Northwestern, 295.0 Rutgers, 190.0 Nebraska, 171.0 Purdue, 160.0 Penn State, 152.0 Illinois, 105.0 Iowa, 92.0

Day 3 will feature a slate of five individual events: 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back.

Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil claimed her fourth straight victory last night in the 50 freestyle, and will have the opportunity for a second four-peat today in the 100 fly.

In the 100 fly, MacNeil is the arguably the most dominant swimmer on the planet right now in one single event, if we look at it from a straight winning perspective. She’s currently the Olympic, LC World, SC World and NCAA champion in the event, the only woman to ever hold all four titles at the same time.

Also defending titles on Friday will be Ohio State’s Kristen Romano in the 400 IM, Nebraska’s Autumn Haebig in the 200 free, OSU’s Hannah Bach in the 100 breast, and Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon in the 100 back.

Romano is riding the momentum of a repeat 200 IM win on Thursday night, while Bach split a scintillating 57.07 on the Buckeyes’ record-setting 400 medley relay to indicate she’s in good form for the 100 breast.

Bacon was underwhelming in the 400 medley relay (52.15 lead-off), though she did have a solid third-place showing in the 200 IM, while Haebig missed the ‘A’ final of the 500 free. However, her finals time of 4:44.00 (that placed 10th) was only seven-tenths slower than what she went last season to take fifth.

But the ones to watch in the 200 free will be the OSU’s Amy Fulmer, IU’s Anna Peplowski and Wisconsin’s Lillie Hosack, who all led off in 1:43s on Wednesday night’s 800 free relay.

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

B1G Championship Records: 49.42, Maggie MacNeil (MICH), 2020

(MICH), 2020 B1G Conference Record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (MICH), 2021

(MICH), 2021 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.76

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

B1G Championship Records: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra (IU), 2012

B1G Conference Record: 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan (NU), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.63

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:17.30

Women’s 200 Free – Prelims

B1G Championship Records: 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey (MICH), 2019

B1G Conference Record: 1:40.69, Siobhan Haughey (MICH), 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:47.12

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

B1G Championship Records: 55.88, Lilly King (IU), 2019

B1G Conference Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.46

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:01.84

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

B1G Championship Records: 49.70, Beata Nelson (WISC), 2020

B1G Conference Record: 49.18, Beata Nelson (WISC), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.94

Women’s 3-Meter Diving – Prelims