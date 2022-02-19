2022 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Scores Thru Day 3 (not including diving prelims)

Ohio State 877 Michigan 810 Indiana 782 Wisconsin 681 Minnesota 595.5 Northwestern 583.5 Rutgers 330 Purdue 289/ Penn St 289 Tie Nebraska 288 Illinois 161 Iowa 134

Ohio State holds a 67 point lead over Michigan going into the final session tonight. The Buckeyes will look to win their third conference title in a row. Michigan holds a slight lead over Indiana.

Four different schools had the top qualifier heading into tonight. Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon will be the top seed in the 200 back, OSU’s Amy Fulmer is the top seed in the 100 free, Indiana’s Brearna Crawford is the top seed in the 200 breast, and Michigan’s Olivia Carter is the top seed in the 200 butterfly.

1650 FREESTYLE

B1G Meet: 15:43.17 2/22/2020 Molly Kowal Ohio State

15:52.41 NCAA A Cut

16:30.59 NCAA B Cut

Wisconsin freshman Paige McKenna was the top seed coming into the event, and she dropped over 10 seconds off of her seed time to get the win in the mile. McKenna led from the start and was out in a 4:42.93 on her first 500. McKenna won the 500 freestyle earlier in the meet with a time of 4:38.09.

Northwestern’s Lola Mull swam to a second place finish in a time of 15:51.38. That time was over 18 seconds faster than her seed time. Mull also set a school record.

Indiana freshman Ching Hwee Gan swam to a third place finish dropping over 20 seconds off of her seed time. Hwee Gan only began competing for Indiana at the beginning of the calendar year after graduating high school in December 2021.

Last year’s winner, Kaitlynn Sims of Michigan swam to an eighth place finish of 16:13.30 tonight. Teammate Kathryn Ackerman was entered in as a NT but swam a 16:10.72 to finish seventh.

200 BACKSTROKE

B1G Meet: 1:48.47 2/23/2019 Elizabeth Nelson

1:50.50 NCAA A Cut

1:57.11 NCAA B Cut

Phoebe Bacon defended her title tonight winning in 1:51.23. That was almost half of a second faster than she went this morning as she went a 1:51.71 in prelims. She was just off of her time from last year as she won in a 1:50.90 in 2021.

Indiana freshman touched second in 1:53.30 just ahead of Northwestern’s Emma Lepisova who touched in 1:53.37. Lepisova was third in the event last year with a time of 1:53.62.

Morgan Kraus of Ohio State won the B final in a time of 1:54.27, a time that would have been fifth overall.

100 FREESTYLE

B1G Meet: 46.57 2/22/2020 Maggie MacNeil

47.18 NCAA A Cut

49.51 NCAA B Cut

After being second going into finals, defending champion Maggie MacNeil of Michigan won the 100 freestyle tonight in a time of 47.10. That time is faster than what she won the event in last year as she won in 47.36 last year.

Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer was over a second faster tonight than she was a year ago as she went a 48.69 last year and a 47.46 tonight. Teammate Katherine Zenick touched third in a time of 47.57. Zenick was seventh last year in a time of 48.74.

Northwestern’s Maddie Smith (47.71) and Jasmine Nocentini (47.76) were fourth and fifth respectively. Smith was third in the event last year as she swam a time of 47.98. Smith also broke Northwestern’s school record tonight.

200 BREASTSTROKE

B1G Meet: 2:04.03 2/18/2017 Lilly King

2:06.58 NCAA A Cut

2:13.97 NCAA B Cut

Indiana continued their breaststroke dominance as they went 1-2 in the 200 breaststroke. Freshman Brearna Crawford got the win in. atime of 2:06.86, almost a full second faster than she was this morning. Teammate Noelle Peplowski who was second in the event last year in 2:07.61 was slightly faster tonight as she touched second in 2:07.32. Mackenzie Looze also won the B final in a time of 2:09.26. Indiana has now won this event 6 out of the last 7 years.

Rounding out the top three was Ohio State’s Hannah Bach who won the 100 breaststroke eraleir in the meet. Bach was over a second faster than she was in prelims as she touched in 2:07.40.

Michigan scored 0 points in either breaststroke event last year but freshman Letitia Sim finished sixth here tonight in a time of 2:08.74.

200 BUTTERFLY

B1G Meet: 1:52.17 2/26/2021 Olivia Carter

1:53.20 NCAA A Cut

1:59.23 NCAA B Cut

2x defending champion Olivia Carter of Michigan was third at the 100 mark but had a great third 50 to put her in first place. Carter then touched in first with a time of 1:51.83 breaking her own meet record of 1:52.17 which she set last year. She was just off of her seed time of 1:51.62 tonight.

Minnesota’s Megan Van Berkom who was 10th in the event last year touched second in 1:53.89. That was just faster than her seed time of 1:54.15.

Ohio State fifth years Katherine Trace and Kristen Romano finished third (1:55.12) and fourth (1:55.22) respectively to score 53 points for the Buckeyes.

Last year’s runner up Miriam Guevara of Northwestern touched sixth in a 1:55.30. Guevara had the lead at the 100 mark after going out in a 53.98.

Platform Diving

400 Freestyle Relay