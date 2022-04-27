2022 U.S. Trials: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day 1 Results

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Below, you’ll find the scores from day 1 of the SwimSwam Pick’em contest for the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials. If this is your first time entering in a Pick’em contest, or if you need a refresher, we do daily scoring updates wherein we announce the winners from each day of the meet, and provide an overall scoring update. Since tonight was the first night of the meet, the day 1 scores are of course also the total scores.

Generally speaking, those of you who entered in the contest knocked it out of the park today. You’ll notice in the rankings below that the scores are extremely tight. Now, that’s not completely unexpected, since most of tonight’s events had runaway favorites to win, so that’s an easy 7 points per event right there. For example, nearly every single entrant picked Katie Ledecky in the 800 free, Bobby Finke in the 1500 free, and Caeleb Dressel in the 100 free. Additionally, Hali Flickinger was heavily favored in the women’s 200 fly. There were some curveballs tonight as well, including Abbey Weitzeil, the favorite to win the women’s 100 free, having a rough final and finishing 7th.

Now let’s get to the scores. We have a tie for 1st place coming out of night 1, between screen name “Allyson F” and “B1GFlop”. Both entrants scored 98 points, a fantastic score considering a perfect selection would have been worth 132 points tonight. Congrats to the day 1 winners!

Now, without further ado, here are the scores from day of the Pick’em contest: