2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

As we reported earlier, the 2022 Pac-12 Championships is set to be a solid race between 4-time reigning champions Cal, Stanford, and ASU. The meet technically got going last week when the diving events took place, in which Cal scored 0 points.

Utah is currently in the lead with 88 points from diving, followed by Stanford (82), University of Arizona (57), USC (56), and Arizona State University (26). The swimming race will, however, begin tonight with the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays – giving Cal a chance to pick up some preliminary points.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA Record: 1:21.54 – Texas (2017)

Pac-12 Record: 1:21.82 – USC (2018)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:22.16 – Cal (2020)

NCAA “A” Standard – 1:24.22

NCAA “B” Standard – 1:24.83

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay