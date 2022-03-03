Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

As we reported earlier, the 2022 Pac-12 Championships is set to be a solid race between 4-time reigning champions Cal, Stanford, and ASU. The meet technically got going last week when the diving events took place, in which Cal scored 0 points.

Utah is currently in the lead with 88 points from diving, followed by Stanford (82), University of Arizona (57), USC (56), and Arizona State University (26). The swimming race will, however, begin tonight with the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays – giving Cal a chance to pick up some preliminary points.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:21.54 – Texas (2017)
  • Pac-12 Record: 1:21.82 – USC (2018)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:22.16 – Cal (2020)
  • NCAA “A” Standard – 1:24.22
  • NCAA “B” Standard – 1:24.83

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay

  • NCAA Record: 6:05.08 – Texas (2019)
  • Pac-12 Record: 6:07.31 – Cal (2019)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 6:10.94 – Cal (2019)
  • NCAA “A” Standard – 6:16.80
  • NCAA “B” Standard – 6:21.32

PhillyMark
1 minute ago

Looked like very slow fly leg exchange for Cal

Katie87
Reply to  PhillyMark
27 seconds ago

Super slow!!!!

Katie87
2 minutes ago

Why didn’t Cal use Julian for the fly?

BearlyBreathing
Reply to  Katie87
2 seconds ago

My guess is Durden is trying to find out the best way to use him across all 5 relays.
It might be that the 200 MR is the one we punt on.

swimmer
19 minutes ago

blows my mind every year how late Pac12 is

matt
19 minutes ago

go bear!

BearlyBreathing
Reply to  matt
17 minutes ago

Several, in fact!

