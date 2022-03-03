Stanford’s Andrei Minakov Splits 19.49 Fly Split, 3rd Fastest in History

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford redshirt freshman Andrei Minakov split a 19.49 50 butterfly split in the 200 medley relay at the Pac-12 Championships Wednesday night. He helped Stanford capture the relay title as the team touched first in a time of 1:22.74 ahead of Arizona State who touched second in a time of 1:22.95.

Minakov now sits at #2 performer ever and the #3 performance ever for 50 butterfly splits. A few weeks ago, Louisville’s Dalton Lowe swam the #3 fastest time, but Minakov was 0.01 faster tonight.

ALL-TIME TOP 50 FLY RELAY SPLITS

Arizona State’s Cody Bybee also swam one of the fastest splits ever as he split a 19.60 which places him in a three-way tie for the #7 split ever.

Minakov was on the relay along with Leon MacAlister who split a 21.03 backstroke leadoff, Ron Polonsky who split a 23.40 on the breaststroke leg, and Jonny Alfred who split a 18.82 on the freestyle leg to bring it home for the Cardinal. Their final time of 1:22.74 places them at #7 in the NCAA so far this season.

Arizona State’s second place finishing time of 1:22.95 places them at #9 in the NCAA so far this season.