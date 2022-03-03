2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 2-Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (4x)
- Start times: 10:30am prelims / 6:00pm finals (PST)
Stanford redshirt freshman Andrei Minakov split a 19.49 50 butterfly split in the 200 medley relay at the Pac-12 Championships Wednesday night. He helped Stanford capture the relay title as the team touched first in a time of 1:22.74 ahead of Arizona State who touched second in a time of 1:22.95.
Minakov now sits at #2 performer ever and the #3 performance ever for 50 butterfly splits. A few weeks ago, Louisville’s Dalton Lowe swam the #3 fastest time, but Minakov was 0.01 faster tonight.
- 19.36 – Joe Schooling – 2016
- 19.45 – Joe Schooling – 2017
- 19.49 – Andrei Minakov– 2022
- 19.50 – Dalton Lowe – 2022
- 19.52 – Blaise Vera – 2021
- 19.57 – Luca Urlando – 2022
- 19.60 Dylan Carter/Joe Schooling – 2018, Cody Bybee – 2022
Arizona State’s Cody Bybee also swam one of the fastest splits ever as he split a 19.60 which places him in a three-way tie for the #7 split ever.
Minakov was on the relay along with Leon MacAlister who split a 21.03 backstroke leadoff, Ron Polonsky who split a 23.40 on the breaststroke leg, and Jonny Alfred who split a 18.82 on the freestyle leg to bring it home for the Cardinal. Their final time of 1:22.74 places them at #7 in the NCAA so far this season.
Arizona State’s second place finishing time of 1:22.95 places them at #9 in the NCAA so far this season.
Dalton Lowe out touches Dressel, Milak, and Minakov to take gold in the 100m fly at the 2024 Olympics. You heard it here first.
Printing out this comment. Will check back in in roughly 876 days.