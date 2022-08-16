2022 European Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 6 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Day 6 Prelims Events:

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 50 Breast

Men’s 200 IM

Mixed 4×200 Free Relay

This morning’s prelims session features heats of the men’s 50 free, women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 200 IM, and mixed 4×200 free relay.

Notably, 17-year-old Romanian freestyle star David Popovici is not entered the men’s 50 free. Even though he’s the World Record holder in the 100 free, Popovici isn’t a drop-dead sprinter in the first place, but he’s on an absolute tear at these Championships, and probably could have done some damage in the 50. Great Britain’s Ben Proud enters as the top seed, followed closely by France’s Maxime Grousset and Netherlands’ Thom de Boer. Grousset in particular has been racing well this week.

Great Britain’s Laura Stephens comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 fly this morning, with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Lana Pudar closely behind. After her Bronze medal and national record performance in the 100 fly final last night, Pudar comes into this race with a lot of momentum. Keep an eye on European Record holder Katinka Hosszu as well. Hosszu is set to race in final of the 200 IM on night 6, and at least coming into today’s session, is set to race the 200 fly as well. Hosszu will be pushed by her Hungarian teammates to qualify for semifinals in the 200 fly this morning.

100 back World Record holder Thomas Ceccon is set to race in the men’s 100 back this morning, where he is heavily favored. After breaking the World Record at the World Championships 2 months ago, Ceccon has been racing very well at these Championships. He’s fresh off a new lifetime best in the 50 back last night, so another WR isn’t out of the question at this meet for Ceccon.

Italian breaststrokers have been dominant at these Championships. After winning Gold in the women’s 100 breast a few days ago, Benedetta Pilato will look to double up on titles in the women’s 50 breast. She’ll be pushed hard by Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte, who also has incredible speed.

Jeremy Desplanches, Tom Dean, and Hubert Kos all enter the men’s 200 IM with 1:56s today. A favorite is hard to pick here, but Kos has swum well this week.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009

European Record: 20.94, Fred Bousquet (FRA) – 2009

European Championship Record: 21.11, Ben Proud (GBR) – 2018

2020 European Champion: Ari-Pekka Liukkonen (FIN), 21.61

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

European Record: 2:04.27 – Katinka Hosszu , HUN (2009)

European Championships Record: 2:04.79 – Mireia Belmonte, ESP (2014)

2020 European Champion: Boglarka Kapas, HUN – 2:06.50

MEN’S 100 BACK – HEATS

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022 World Championships

European Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022 World Championships

(ITA) – 2022 World Championships European Championships Record: 52.11, Camille Lacourt – 2010

2020 European Champion: Robert Glinta (ROU) – 52.88

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021 European Championships

European Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021 European Championships

(ITA) – 2021 European Championships European Championship Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021

2021 European Champion: Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 29.30

MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011 World Championships

European Record: 1:55.18, László Cseh (HUN) – 2009 World Championships

European Championship Record: 1:56.66, László Cseh (HUN) – 2012

2020 European Champion: Hugo González (ESP), 1:56.76

MIXED 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: N/A

European Record: N/A

European Championships Record: 7:26.67, Great Britain (Dean, Guy, Wood, Anderson) – 2020

2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Dean, Guy, Wood, Anderson) – 7:26.67

