2022 European Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 FINALS HEAT SHEET

The 3rd finals session of the 2022 European Championships will feature some of the most highly anticipated races of these Championships. Sarah Sjostrom is chasing her 5th LC European Champs Gold medal in the women’s 50 fly tonight, where she’s heavily favored to win after speeding to a 25.10 in semifinals.

Of course, all eyes will be on 17-year-old Romanian David Popovici after he crushed the European Record in semifinals of the men’s 100 free yesterday. Popovici broke 47 seconds for the first time in his young career, and now finds himself just 0.07 seconds off the World Record, which has stood for 13 years. If he were able to crack that record tonight, it would truly be one of the most earth-shattering performances we’ve seen in swimming in a long time.

The men’s 800 free also ought to be a thrilling race, as any distance event featuring this group of European swimmers is. Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk led prelims with a 7:47.93, a time which we could potentially see everyone in this final go under. Lukas Martens and Gregorio Paltrinieri present a very real threat to Romanchuk, and they’ll likely be the lead pack in the middle of the pool. Italian 16-year-old Lorenzo Galossi is someone to watch out for. He swims the race differently than the 3 swimmers seeded ahead of him. Galossi prefers to negative split the race, so don’t count him out even if he appears to be far behind the leaders at the halfway mark.

After a stunning turn of events in the women’s 400 IM prelims this morning, neither Katinka Hosszu or Mireia Belmonte will be racing in finals tonight. Hosszu, the World Record holder and defending European Champion in the event, was 4th this morning, but was the 3rd-fastest Hungarian in the field, and therefore, was ineligible to advance to finals. Belmonte was 10th and comes in as the 1st alternate for finals.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009 World Championships

(ITA) – 2009 World Championships European Championship Record: 1:54.95, Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 2018

(FRA) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 1:56.27

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 1:53.23, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2021 Russian Championships

(RUS) – 2021 Russian Championships European Championships Record: 1:53.36, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2018

(RUS) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:54.46

Results:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships

(SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships European Championships Record: 24.87, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014

(SWE) – 2014 2020 European Champion: Ranomi Kromowidjoj0 (NED), 25.30

Results:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 46.98, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022 European Championships

(ROU) – 2022 European Championships European Championship Record: 46.98, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

(ROU) – 2022 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37

Results:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) — 2017 World Championships

European Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 2013 World Championships

(LTU) — 2013 World Championships European Championship Record: 1:05.53, Yuliya Efimova (RUS) — 2018

2020 European Champion: Sophie Hansson (SWE), 1:05.69

Results:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 49.50, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019

European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2022

(HUN) – 2022 European Championship Record: 50.18, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2021

(HUN) – 2021 2020 European Champion: Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.18

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018)

European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint , NED (2021)

, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)

2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 2022 Australian Trials

European Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2019 World Championships

(RUS) – 2019 World Championships European Championships Record: 2:06.80, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2018

(RUS) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.99

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games

(HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games European Championship Record: 4:30.90, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016

(HUN) – 2016 2020 European Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:34.76

Results:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009)

European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri , Italy (2019)

, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri , Italy (2016)

, Italy (2016) 2020 European Champion: Mkyhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61

Results:

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: 3:29.69, Australia – 2021 Olympic Games

European Record: 3:31.72, Netherlands – 2009 World Championships

European Championship Record: 3:33.62, Netherlands – 2008

2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:34.17

Results: