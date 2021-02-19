2021 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)

University of Virginia (x1) (results) Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Entering Day 3, Virginia held a relatively slim 24-point advantage over NC State for first, while Virginia Tech was in a clear third. Louisville, Duke and Notre Dame remained tightly bunched up in fourth, fifth and sixth.

CURRENT SCORES

Virginia, 510 NC State, 486 Virginia Tech, 376 Louisville, 311.5 Duke, 290 Notre Dame, 276 UNC, 244.5 Miami, 238 Florida State, 214 Georgia Tech, 210 Pittsburgh, 159 Boston College, 115

It was a massive morning for Virginia, as they put 14 swimmers through to ‘A’ finals, including five in the 100 fly and three in both the 200 free and 100 breast. Overall this showing should vault them into a comfortable team lead over NC State heading into the final day.

The Wolfpack still put nine swimmers into ‘A’ finals and five in the ‘B’s, including going 3/2/0 in the 100 breast.

Louisville stood out among the rest of the field going 7/5/6, putting two swimmers in the ‘A’ finals of the 100 fly, 200 free and 100 breast.

DAY 3 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back UVA 14/4/1 5/1/0 1/0/1 3/3/0 3/0/0 2/0/0 NC State 9/5/0 1/1/0 2/1/0 1/0/0 3/2/0 2/1/0 Louisville 7/5/6 2/0/2 1/2/1 2/0/2 2/1/0 0/2/1 Florida St 3/5/4 0/2/0 1/1/1 1/0/1 0/0/1 1/2/1 VT 3/3/2 0/1/1 1/1/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 2/0/0 Duke 1/5/9 0/0/2 1/1/0 0/1/1 0/2/2 0/1/4 ND 1/5/8 0/2/2 1/0/2 0/0/1 0/1/2 0/2/1 UNC 1/3/3 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/1/1 1/0/0 GT 1/2/5 0/0/0 0/1/2 1/1/0 0/0/2 0/0/1 Miami 0/2/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 PITT 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

The Cavaliers outscored the Wolfpack by 120 based on prelims placing, while the Cardinals were well over 100 clear of the rest. Entering the day in third, Virginia Tech was trounced by Louisville and should drop into a distant fourth by day’s end.

SCORED PRELIMS

Virginia, 442 NC State, 322 Louisville, 292 Florida State, 167 Notre Dame, 130 Virginia Tech, 129 Duke, 123 UNC, 81 Georgia Tech, 75 Miami, 32 Pittsburgh, 17 Boston College, 0

CURRENT SCORES + PRELIMS