2021 Short Course World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2021 Short Course World Championships will feature a slightly shorter prelims session than we saw on day 1 of the meet, but will certainly bring with it another action-packed set of events.

All 3 Tokyo medalists in the men’s 200 freestyle are back in action here in the form of Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, and Fernando Scheffer. They, along with Danas Rapsys, David Popovici, and Hwang Sunwoo will be trying to claim a spot on the battlefield of a final.

Fresh off a 200 freestyle world record, we’ll see Siobhan Haughey take to the 100 freestyle. Among her competitors are Sarah Sjostrom, Abbey Weitzeil, Freya Anderson, and Kasia Wasick.

The duel of the day might just be Tom Shields v Chad le Clos in the 100 butterfly, but we’ll see first if the likes of Matteo Rivolta, Marcin Cieslak, Tomoe Hvas, or any others can challenge for a spot in the top 2 heading into the finals.

The list of stars doesn’t end there, though and we’ll also get a glimpse of Olympic champ Zhang Yufei in the 200 fly as well as fast-rising distance star Anastasiia Kirpichnikova in the 800.

Women’s 4×50 Medley – Prelims

World Record: 1:42.38 – United States – 12 DEC 2018

Championship Record: 1:42.38 – United States – 12 DEC 2018

Top 8:

USA – 1:44.50 Canada -1:45.17 Italy – 1:45.48 China – 1:45.57 Sweden – 1:45.63 Russia – 1:45.76 Netherlands- 1:46.06 Belarus – 1:46.68

Many of the biggest stars took to the pool for the first relay prelims event of the day including American women Katharine Berkoff, Emily Escobedo, Claire Curzan, and Kate Douglass. Those three women produced the top time in the field of 1:44.50, while the Canadian quartet followed closely in a 1:44.50.

Berkoff was quick for the Americans with her 25.88 50 back lead-off, which allowed her to be Canada’s Kylie Masse who was a 26.12. The Netherlands can be expected to get a bit of a bump during the final when they sub in world record holder Kira Toussaint for their back leg.

Claire Curzan was the only woman with a swim under 25 on the fly leg with her 24.87, while Tang Qianting of China brought forth the best breast split of the top 8 with a blistering 29.10.

NCAA rivals Maggie MacNeil and Kate Douglass were in different heats but battled it out on the freestyle leg nonetheless. Maggie of Canada was a touch slower, closing the race out with a 23.64, while Douglass notched a 23.43 for the USA.

