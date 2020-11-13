2020 U.S. Open – Greensboro: Friday AM Live Recap

2020 U.S. OPEN Swimming Championships

Today’s morning session is broken into a women’s flight and a men’s flight. The women’s flight should run from about 10 AM to 11 AM Eastern time, with the men’s session from 11:15 AM to 12:15 PM Eastern.

Today’s sessions will feature 2017 World Champion Chase Kalisz in the 200 IM, along with Harvard star Dean Farris making an appearance in the 50 free.

Egyptian Olympian Farida Osman leads the women’s 50 free, where she’ll tangle with rising age group star Claire Curzan. Veteran Ashley Twichell is the top seed into the women’s 400 free, and NC State’s Julia Poole leads the 200 IM, facing another age-group standout in Charlotte Hook.

NC State’s Eric Knowles is the top seed into the men’s 400 free.

Women’s 400 Free – Timed Final

American record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S. Open record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:16.89

Top 3:

Women’s 200 IM – Timed Final

American record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open record: 2:08.32 – Kathleen Baker (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:17.39

Top 3:

Women’s 50 Free – Timed Final

American record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)

U.S. Open record: 24.08 – Pernille Blume (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 25.99

Top 3:

Men’s 400 Free – Timed Final

American record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 3:57.29

Top 3:

Men’s 200 IM – Timed Final

American record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S. Open record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:04.09

Top 3:

Men’s 50 Free – Timed Final

American record:21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open record: 21.14 – Cesar Cielo (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 23.19

Top 3: