2020 SEC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Championships continue with day 3 finals. Swimmers are set to compete for medals in the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 200 free. We’ll also see finals of the women’s 3-meter diving at the end of the session.

The defending champion Florida men are in position to charge to the lead. Bobby Finke is defending his title in the 400 IM, but teammate Kieran Smith leads after prelims and has been on fire at this meet. Georgia’s Camden Murphy, the 2019 bronze medalist, headlines the 100 fly. Texas A&M’s Mark Theall is chasing his first individual title in the 200 free.

The Tennessee women have a chance to sweep tonight’s events. Erika Brown leads the way in the 100 fly and will chase her 3rd-straight title in the 100 fly. She’s also going after her own SEC Record after breaking Natalie Coughlin’s Pool Record this morning. Teammate Tess Cieplucha is the top seed in the 400 IM, and will battle 2019 runner-up Vanessa Pearl of Florida. The 200 free could be anybody’s race, but Tennessee’s Meghan Small is a big title threat after her best time leading off the 800 free relay.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

SEC Meet Record: Elizabeth Beisel (Florida), 2012, 3:58.35

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 3:54.60

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2019 NCAA Invited: 4:10.00

2019 Champion: Emma Barksdale (South Carolina) – 4:01.52

MEN’S 400 IM

SEC Meet Record: Hugo Gonzalez (Auburn), 2018, 3:35.76

NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 2017, 3:33.42

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2019 NCAA Invited: 3:43.42

2019 Champion: Bobby Finke (Florida) – 3:40.94

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

SEC Meet Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2018/2019, 49.85

NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 2019, 49.26

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.34

2019 Champion: Erika Brown (Tennessee) – 49.85

MEN’S 100 FLY

SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2017, 44.21

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 42.80

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05

2019 NCAA Invited: 45.90

2019 Champion: Maxime Rooney (Florida) – 45.06

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Shannon Vreeland (Georgia), 2014, 1:41.83

NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015, 1:39.10

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:45.12

2019 Champion: Erin Falconer (Auburn) – 1:43.04

MEN’S 200 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Kieran Smith (Florida), 2020, 1:30.11

NCAA Record: Dean Farris (Harvard), 2019, 1:29.15

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:34.21

2019 Champion: Mikel Schreuders (Missouri) – 1:31.27

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING