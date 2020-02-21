2020 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Swimming & Diving
- When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)
- Where: Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, Iowa (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana University Hoosiers (1x) (results)
Ohio State and Michigan both had very big mornings and will jockey for pole position after tonight’s final. The 500 free will see the prelims leader Kaitlynn Sims, the Michigan freshman, jostle with seniors like Indiana’s Cassy Jernberg and Maria Heitmann, OSU’s Molly Kowal and Kathrin Demler, and Michigan junior Sierra Schmidt. This is shaping up to be the big race of the night in terms of multiple players in the race.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson and Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil are clear favorites in the 200 IM and 50 free, respectively. Both women had big opening sessions, as Nelson split a 1:41 to anchor Wisconsin to 800 free relay gold and MacNeil fired off the best 50 back in history by a long shot.
Tonight will also feature the 1-meter diving finals and the 400 medley relay, where MacNeil could take her backstroke chops to the test against 100 back NCAA/American/U.S. Open record-holder Nelson. Both women skipped one of last night’s relays, meaning they’ll both be on this 400 medley; it just depends on if one will race on the fly leg. But, given their team lineups, it appears both teams would have their best medleys with MacNeil and Nelson upfront.
500 FREE – FINALS
- B1G Record: G Ryan – 4:34.28
- Meet Record: G Ryan – 4:34.40
- Pool Record: Mackenzie Padington – 4:37.01
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.30
- Defending Champion: Chantal Nack – 4:36.55
- Kathrin Demler (Ohio State) – 4:37.04
- Cassy Jernberg (Indiana) – 4:37.07
- Sierra Schmidt (Michigan) – 4:37.15
This race truly came down to the touch for the top four swimmers.
Ohio State claims the first individual event at these championships, as Kathrin Demler eked it out at 4:37.04, just ahead of Indiana’s Cassy Jernberg (4:37.07) and Michigan’s Sierra Schmidt (4:37.15). Fourth was Michigan freshman Kaitlynn Sims at 4:37.33, as all four of them set new personal bests. OSU also picked up a fifth-place finish as Molly Kowal slid under 4:40 with a 4:39.35.
This was a huge event for Ohio State, who leads the team race after this swim. They had just Kowal in this A-final last year, and now they have the champion, Demler, along with Kowal in fifth and sophomore Veronica Tafuto in seventh (4:41.20).
200 IM – FINALS
- B1G Record: Beata Nelson – 1:50.79
- Meet Record: Beata Nelson – 1:52.27
- Pool Record: Beata Nelson – 1:52.60
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- Defending Champion: Beata Nelson – 1:52.27
50 FREE – FINALS
- B1G Record: Zhesi Li – 21.28
- Meet Record: Zhesi Li – 21.28
- Pool Record: Maggie MacNeil – 21.51
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66
- Defending Champion: Maggie MacNeil – 21.65
1-METER DIVING – FINALS
- B1G Record: Kelci Bryant – 370.30
- Meet Record: Kelci Bryant – 370.30
- Pool Record: Bianca Alvarez – 360.65
- Defending Champion: Jessica Parratto- 366.05
400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINAL
- B1G Record: Indiana – 3:26.09
- Meet Record: Indiana – 3:26.60
- Pool Record: Penn State – 3:33.50
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.66
- Defending Champion: Indiana– 3:26.60
