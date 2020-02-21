Hot-or-Not: ACC Women’s Contenders Have Similar Drops on Day 2

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Data Compiled by Barry Revzin

As we’ve been doing throughout the week for each of the Power 5 conferences, below we’ve assembled the time-drop patterns for the individual events after day 1 of the 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

As compared to their colleagues in the Big Ten and SEC, the ACC did not see the same level of time drops in their first round of individual events. In fact, 3 teams (Duke, Florida State, and Boston College) all had their median swimmer add time on day 2. We’ve only seen that from one other program on the first day of individual competition this week: the Missouri Tigers (men and women).

No one team is really jumping out as having hit their taper particularly well through most of the conference. Georgia Tech’s median swimmer has had the biggest drop relative to other teams’ median swimmers, but not by much. Conference front-runners Virginia and NC State have shown pretty similar drop patterns, though NC State has had more swimmers add time than have their rivals.

Louisville has actually been able to keep the meet fairly close thanks to a good improvement rate by their swimmers.

After 2 days of competition, Virginia has taken a 27.5-point lead over the defending champions from NC State. That’s a 107-point improvement on the differential after 2 days at last year’s meet. It should be a dog-fight down to the wire between the two ACC teams, though if NC State hopes to win, bringing down that top whisker and having a few swimmers tiptoe their way up the finals will be the key.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

Virginia – 524.5 NC State – 497 Louisville – 404 Notre Dame – 350 North Carolina – 325 Florida State – 253.5 Duke – 250 Georgia Tech – 190 Virginia Tech – 182 Miami – 175 Pitt – 145 Boston College – 104

Chart Explanation: The charts represent improvement percentages versus seed (season best) times. The colored box is the middle 50% of swimmers, so those ranging from 25th% to 75th% (the inter-quartile range) on each team, with the black lines extending from the box (the “whiskers”) being essentially all-but-outliers. Bigger boxes and longer whisker lines indicate more variation in a team’s improvement versus seed. The red line in the middle of the box is the improvement of each team’s median swimmer. Teams are ranked from left to right based on the improvement of their median swimmer.