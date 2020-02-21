2020 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3 Heat Sheets

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan sophomore Maggie MacNeil was already a heavy favorite in the 100 yard fly. Afterall, she is the defending World Champion in the event in long course, and is tied as the fastest-ever in yards.

Her path to a 2nd-straight Big Ten title in the event, and 4th Big Ten title of 2020 (200 medley relay, 50 free, 400 medley relay) got a little easier on Friday after the scratch of 3 of the top 6 in the conference this season in that event.

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson, 2nd in the Big Ten, will focus on the 100 back on Friday instead, where she’s the defending NCAA Champion. The conference’s 5th-best swimmer this season, Calypso Sheridan, will skip the race to focus on the 400 IM. She could have been a top 6 seed in the 100 fly, 100 back, or 100 breast on Friday, but instead is combining them all into the 400 IM, where she’s the #2 seed. Indiana’s Cora Dupre is also skipping the 100 fly as the #6 seed to instead race as the 2nd-seed in the 200 free for Indiana, which is fading rapidly from title contention this week in their home pool.

That leaves as MacNeil’s biggest competition in the 100 fly Tevyn Waddell of Minnesota. After scratches, she would’ve been the 4th seed in the 100 back, but instead is opting to race as the #2 seed in the 100 fly.

Other Day 3 Scratches:

Indiana junior Jose Grote has chosen the 200 free, where she's the 5th seed, over the 400 IM, where she would have been the 4th seed. Michigan's Kaitlyn Sims made the same choice, dropping a #13 seed in the 400 IM for a #9 seed in the 200 free.

Ally Larson, a freshman for Northwestern, made the opposite choice, dropping the 200 free (#12 in the conference) for the 400 IM (#10 in the conference). Ohio State junior Katie Trace is skipping the 100 fly, where she would have been the 8th seed, for the 400 IM, where she is the 4th seed.

Team Standings After Day 2:

The Ohio State Buckeyes, who return the most points from last year’s Big Ten Championships, have jumped out to an early lead over their arch rivals from the University of Michigan after day 2.

Relative to Swimulator projections, Michigan was +7 points in individual scoring on day 2, while Ohio State was +136.

1. Ohio State University 561

2. Michigan, University of 478

3. Indiana University 338

4. Wisconsin, University of, Madi 257

5. Northwestern University 242

6. University of Minnesota 235

7. Purdue University 202

8. Iowa, University of 168

9. Pennsylvania State University 161

10. University of Nebraska-Lincoln 158

11. Rutgers University 135

12. Michigan State University 111

13. University of Illinois 108