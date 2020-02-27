2020 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

Michigan 120 Indiana 118 Ohio State 108 Wisconsin 100 Penn State 96 (TIE 6TH) Purdue 94 (TIE 6TH) Iowa 94 Minnesota 90 Northwestern 88 Michigan State 68

The first prelims session of the 2020 Men’s Big Ten Championships is underway this morning, featuring the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Today’s only returning 2019 champion is Michigan’s Felix Auboeck, who has won the 500 free the past 3 years. Auboeck’s teammate Patrick Callan is the top seed in the event this year, coming in with a season best 4:12.29.

The fastest returner in the 2o0 IM is Ohio State senior Andrew Loy, who was runner-up last year with a 1:41.36. Loy comes into the meet with a season best 1:48.85. Michigan’s Tommy Cope is the top seed heading into today, entering the meet with a 1:43.26 season best. Michigan’s Gus Borges is the top seed in the 50 free, entering with a 19.31.

500 FREE – PRELIMS:

B1G Record: Peter Vanderkaay (MICH) – 4:08.60

Meet Record: Felix Auboeck (MICH) – 4:09.27

Defending Champ: Felix Auboeck (MICH) – 4:09.37

(MICH) – 4:09.37 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

200 IM – PRELIMS:

B1G Record: Vini Lanza (IU) – 1:40.23

Meet Record: Vini Lanza (IU) – 1:41.05

Pool Record:

Defending Champ: Vini Lanza (IU) – 1:41.05

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

50 FREE – PRELIMS: