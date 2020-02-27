2020 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm

It’s day 2 of the Big 12 Championships, with our first individual events of the meet. Thursday will feature the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free for both men and women.

Texas swept the relays last night, and the Longhorn women notably hitting an NCAA B cut in their medley relay to lock themselves into an NCAA berth in all five relays.

A few of the big names we should see on day 2:

NCAA All-American Evie Pfeifer will lead the 500 free after pulling double-duty on both relays last night. She’s got talented freshmen Miranda Heckman and Mary Smutny on her heels.

will lead the 500 free after pulling double-duty on both relays last night. She’s got talented freshmen and on her heels. Drew Kibler was 9th at NCAAs in the 50 free as a freshman, but the Big 12 meet has previously allowed him to go after the 500 free instead. Kibler is the top seed in front of Sam Pomajevich.

leads the 200 IM, but Kansas has its best event set up with seeds #2 (Kate Steward) and #3 (Dannie Dilsaver).

In the 200 IM, sophomores Matthew Willenbring and Braden Vines lead for Texas, but we also get to see our first postseason appearance for #1-ranked recruit Jake Foster.

Freshman Bridget Semenuk is the top 50 free seed on a loaded Texas sprint roster that also includes returning NCAA scorer Grace Ariola.

The men's 50 free features Texas's trio of transfers (Maxime Rooney, Alvin Jiang, Chris Staka) along with last year's freshman standout Daniel Krueger. Keep an eye on West Virginia rookie Hunter Armstrong.

Women’s 500 Free – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 4:40.92

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 500 Free – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 4:16.04

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.79

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.82

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 50 Free – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 22.24

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 50 Free – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96

2019 NCAA Invite Time: 19.38

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 1-meter Diving – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers: